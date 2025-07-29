Selling property? Know what counts as ‘cost of improvement’ for capital gains calculation
Anil Poste 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Summary
Selling a property after upgrading it? From kitchen remodels to boundary walls, here’s what you can claim as improvement cost under tax rules. Mint explains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When you sell a residential property, the profit earned—known as capital gains—is taxable. However, this tax can be significantly reduced by claiming allowable deductions such as the cost of improvement. While this term is widely used, not every property-related expense qualifies, tax experts caution.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story