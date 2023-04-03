How much money can parents send to kids Abroad?

India had limited foreign exchange reserves post-independence. Post-liberalisation changed this, India solidified its position in the global market, and capital flow across the globe became significant for economic growth. Soon, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in 2004. LRS is a scheme that allows residents to remit money outside India. The scheme permits Indians to send up to $250,000 in a financial year without any approval from the RBI, provided the transaction is not prohibited, and the amount is within the prescribed limit. Examples of permissible transactions are: higher education in foreign universities, medical treatment abroad, maintenance of close relatives staying outside of India, investments in securities abroad, emigration, going abroad for employment, etc. Remittance is prohibited for purchase of lottery tickets/sweep stakes, remittances for the purchase of foreign currency convertible bonds issued by Indian companies in the overseas secondary market and remittance for trading in foreign exchange abroad.

