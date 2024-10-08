Money
Here's everything you need to know about the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme
Summary
- LRS allows resident Indians to send $250,000 abroad every financial year, but there are some nuances and restrictions.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) allows resident Indians to send money abroad for various purposes. However, the scheme has various dos and don'ts as it involves foreign exchange.
