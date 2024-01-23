Senior citizen 5-year fixed deposit (FD) rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB vs SCSS: What should elderly prefer?
The elderly prefer bank-fixed deposits or post office schemes for savings. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is popular, offering a guaranteed interest rate of 8.2% for 5 years
When it comes to savings, the elderly prefer to park their money in either a bank fixed deposit or a post office small savings scheme. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), one of the nine small savings schemes offered by the post office, is also quite popular with the older generation. Any individual above the age of 60 can invest in senior citizens bank fixed deposit or SCSS.