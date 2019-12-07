When it comes to investing their money, senior citizens often prefer fixed deposits (FD). All the top lenders including, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and others give 50 basis point to senior citizens over and above the general customers. Small Finance Banks also offer fixed deposit accounts to its customers and the interest rate offered by them are higher than bigger banks.

Here are the FD rates for senior citizens offered by small finance banks:

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers term deposits from 7 days to 7 years with interest ranging from 4.5% to 9.5% to senior citizens. For general customers the FD interest rate ranges from 4% to 9%. The bank gives highest interest rate at the rate of 9.50% for deposits maturing in 24 months 1 day to 36 months. For FDs maturing in 21 months 1 day to 24 months, senior citizen will get 9.00% interest.

21 months 1 day to 24 months-9.00%

24 months 1 day to 36 months - 9.50%

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives 60 basis point extra to senior citizens. Senior citizen get interest ranging from 5.65% to 8.85% on their term deposits. Equitas Small Finance Bank gives highest interest at 8.85% on FDs maturing in 888 days. For 1 year to 18 months, the bank gives 8.60%.

1 year to 18 months - 8.60%

888 days - 8.85%

Jana Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 5.10% to 9.10% for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 499 days will fetch highest interest for senior citizens. These deposits will give 9.10% interest. For deposits with maturity period 3 years, the bank will give 9% interest to senior citizens. The interest rate for general customer ranges from 4.5% to 8.5% for general customers. These rates are with effect from 3 December.

499 days - 9.10%

3 Years (1095 Days) - 9.00%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives interest rate ranging from 5.25% to 9% to senior citizens on Fds maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 456 days to less than 2 years. These deposits will fecth senior citizens 9% interest. For general cutomers, the rate of interest varies between 4.75% to 8.50%. These deposits are with effect from 18 October.

456 days to less than 2 years - 9%