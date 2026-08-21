Turning 60? These financial benefits can cushion your retirement

Turning 60 in India is often seen simply as the point when active earning stops. But Senior Citizens’ Day, observed on 21 August, is also a reminder that reaching 60 unlocks a range of financial benefits—from higher interest rates and tax concessions to discounts on travel and utilities—that can cushion retirement finances.
“In India, where universal state-funded pensions do not exist for private-sector workers, the government cushions senior citizens through yield multipliers, tax reliefs, administrative simplifications, and health insurance deductions,” said Adarsh Narahari, founder and manager director, Primus Senior Living and Marzi, a digital-first lifestyle and eldercare platform.