Turning 60? These financial benefits can cushion your retirement

Ann Jacob
6 min read21 Aug 2026, 09:00 AM IST
logo
The Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme offers 8.2% annual interest, with quarterly payouts and a maximum investment of ₹30 lakh. (iStockphoto)
Summary
Senior citizens in India get higher interest rates, tax concessions and discounts on travel and utilities—but with retirement largely self-funded, building a sufficient corpus remains crucial.

Turning 60 in India is often seen simply as the point when active earning stops. But Senior Citizens’ Day, observed on 21 August, is also a reminder that reaching 60 unlocks a range of financial benefits—from higher interest rates and tax concessions to discounts on travel and utilities—that can cushion retirement finances.

“In India, where universal state-funded pensions do not exist for private-sector workers, the government cushions senior citizens through yield multipliers, tax reliefs, administrative simplifications, and health insurance deductions,” said Adarsh Narahari, founder and manager director, Primus Senior Living and Marzi, a digital-first lifestyle and eldercare platform.

These benefits may fall short of the safety nets available in welfare states, where governments provide guaranteed pensions and subsidized healthcare. But they can still be meaningful for seniors who know what is available to them. Here are some of the key concessions that cut across savings, taxes and everyday spending.

Higher yields, tax savings

One of the most immediate financial benefits of turning 60 is access to higher interest rates on low-risk investments. Commercial banks and post offices typically offer senior citizens an additional 0.25-0.75 percentage point over standard fixed deposit rates.

Also Read | Can you revoke a gift? What senior citizens and heirs need to know.

Beyond bank deposits, the government-backed Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers an interest rate of 8.2% a year, with quarterly payouts. Individuals can invest up to 30 lakh. At the maximum investment, the scheme generates 61,500 every quarter, or 2.46 lakh a year.

Bhaskar Nerurkar, a retired executive from Bajaj General Insurance, highlighted its practical value: “The extra half to three-quarters of a percent on investments is a big plus. Along with priority queues and transport discounts, it is one of the key benefits seniors actively discuss.”

The tax regime chosen by a senior citizen can also make a difference. Under the old tax regime, senior citizens get certain enhanced deductions, including on health insurance premiums.

“Under the old tax regime, Section 126 (formerly 80D) provides a deduction of up to 50,000 for health insurance premiums for individual senior citizens. Within this deduction, a 5,000 sub-limit is set in place strictly for preventive health check-ups,” said Janhavi Pandit, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant. For non-seniors, the limit is 25,000.

Another senior-citizen-specific provision is Section 80TTB, which allows a deduction of up to 50,000 on interest income from deposits.

However, seniors should not automatically choose the old tax regime simply to access these deductions. For many, the new tax regime may be more beneficial because of the Section 87A rebate, which can make income of up to 12 lakh effectively tax-free, subject to the applicable rules.

“For the majority of senior citizens, the new tax regime is beneficial by default since most of them have primary income from pension, salary, or interest income, thereby making the New Tax Regime’s 12 lakh tax-free limit very favourable,” explained Sonu Jain, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

"In some circumstances, citizens may opt for the old tax regime, especially when they have income from special rates, which is increasingly becoming common as citizens redeem their mutual funds and stock investments," Jain added. However, seniors with income from mutual funds or stocks should evaluate their tax liability under both regimes before deciding.

Travel and utility concessions

There are also targeted concessions aimed at easing day-to-day spending.

In telecom, BSNL provides priority telephone registration and waives registration charges for seniors over 65, while MTNL offers a 25% concession on landline installation and monthly service charges.

For travel, state transport corporations offer concessions that vary by state. Maharashtra's MSRTC, for instance, offers a 50% fare discount for seniors over 60 and free travel for super-seniors over 75.

Also Read | Your money, your choices: The real FIREpower

Some domestic airlines also offer concessions of up to 25% on basic fares for senior citizens travelling on domestic flights.

Indian Railways, meanwhile, withdrew its senior-citizen fare concession in March 2020. Elderly passengers, however, receive certain booking benefits, including designated lower-berth quotas in some coaches.

India vs other countries

India's safety net remains relatively limited, particularly for middle-class, tax-paying retirees who may not qualify for significant government support.

Abhilash Mohan Sahay, 61, a retired LIC regional manager from Mumbai, puts it this way: “After paying income tax for around 33 years, I request the government to offer premium benefits, like specialized care and priority when visiting medical facilities.”

This reflects a fundamental difference between India's retirement model and those of many developed welfare states. In countries such as Finland, Sweden and Norway, state pensions provide income replacement, while publicly funded systems also support healthcare and elderly care. Japan, meanwhile, has a mandatory long-term care insurance system for people aged 65 and above, covering services such as home care, day-care centres and institutional nursing.

European economies similarly combine state pensions with universal or near-universal healthcare and other social-security benefits.

The trade-off is higher taxation: welfare states typically fund these benefits through substantial lifetime tax and social-security contributions. India, by contrast, places a much greater responsibility on individuals to build and fund their retirement.

That makes retirement planning especially important for Indian seniors. The concessions available after 60 can cushion expenses, but they cannot substitute for a sufficiently large retirement corpus.

Also Read | Why child-free couples may need more—not less—for retirement

Building retirement income

“In India, private-sector workers must build their retirement corpus completely from scratch; the ideal time to start is from your very first salary,” said Preeti Zende, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

In their 20s and 30s, Zende suggests setting aside at least 10-20% of basic salary for retirement. At this stage, investors can maintain a relatively high allocation to equities through a mix of multi-cap, flexi-cap, large-, mid- and small-cap mutual funds or ETFs. This can be combined with tax-efficient debt instruments such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

“Equity exposure is mandatory because fixed income alone lags inflation over the long run,” she said, suggesting that by their 40s, investors can gradually move towards a 60:40 equity-debt allocation.

Those with only a decade left to build a retirement corpus need to save more aggressively. “You can get an education loan for your children's education, but nobody gives you a loan for retirement,” Zende warned.

At this stage, she recommends a 50:50 allocation between debt and equity. To limit risk, the equity component can be deployed through hybrid or multi-asset allocation funds, she said.

Also Read | NPS solves the biggest retirement challenge: generating market-linked income

After retirement, retirees can consider the 3% withdrawal rule, limiting annual withdrawals to about 3% of their retirement corpus. Some funds can also be allocated to conservative hybrid or balanced-advantage funds, where limited equity exposure can help the portfolio grow and keep pace with inflation.

India's senior-citizen framework is therefore less about a state-funded retirement and more about a self-funded one, cushioned by tax concessions, higher yields and discounts on selected services. For retirees, understanding these benefits is useful—but building a corpus that can sustain them through their retirement years remains essential.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.