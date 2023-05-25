Senior Citizen FD Plan: This bank is leading the way with a rate of 9.11% on 1000 days of tenor

Senior Citizen FD Plan: This bank is leading the way with a rate of 9.11% on 1000 days of tenor2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 02:41 PM IST
For senior citizens to increase their savings and receive competitive returns, Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has introduced the Senior Citizen FD Plan. With a minimum deposit of Rs. 5000 and a tenor of 1000 days, Fincare FD customers may earn up to 8.51% on the funds they deposit, while elderly individuals can earn up to 9.11%. These rates are effective as of today 25th May. To take advantage of the higher FD rates, customers may head to a Fincare Small Finance Bank branch, connect to internet banking, or download a mobile app.
