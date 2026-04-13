Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026: SBI, PNB Bank of India and other PSU banks offer up to 7.25%

Senior Citizen FD Rates for April 2026 reveal that top PSU banks are offering up to 7.25%, highlighting safe, stable income options for retirees amid evolving economic conditions and serious geopolitical problems related to the US-Iran war. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated13 Apr 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026 showcase safe fixed deposit investment options with steady returns for retirees in the country.
Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026 showcase safe fixed deposit investment options with steady returns for retirees in the country.

Fixed deposits remain a cornerstone of financial security for senior citizens, particularly in the current geopolitical environment, where the peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed after marathon negotiations in Pakistan.

Against this backdrop, senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) schemes can offer citizens stable returns, low risk and predictable income. Prominent public sector banks (PSUs) are providing competitive interest rates for retirees, ensuring both safety and a steady flow of income in a rapidly evolving interest rate environment.

Senior Citizen FD Rates – Top PSU Banks (April 2026)

Bank Name

Highest Rate (%)

Key Tenure

1-Year (%)

3-Year (%)

5-Year (%)

10-Year (%)

Punjab & Sind Bank7.25666 days6.356.356.456.35
Bank of Maharashtra7.15400 days6.705.755.505.50
Punjab National Bank7.10444 days6.756.806.606.80
Bank of Baroda7.00Above 5 years and up to 10 years6.606.756.907.00
Bank of India7.10450 days6.757.006.756.75
Canara Bank7.10555 days6.756.756.756.75
State Bank of India7.055–10 years6.756.807.057.05

Note: Interest rates are based on data available as of April 2026 from official bank websites. For individual applicants, the rates may vary depending on tenure, deposit size and special schemes.

Significance of fixed deposits for senior citizens

Once you reach age 60, earnings tend to moderate. This makes fixed deposits a reliable source of investment for retirees and provides them with stability and peace of mind in the long-run.

These investment instruments offer higher interest rates than standard fixed deposits and can be useful for covering medical expenses, daily living expenses and travel costs during later years of life. This highlights the significance of fixed deposits for senior citizens.

Also Read | FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% interest rates

Prominent public sector banks are widely trusted due to their government backing, complete security and predictability. For many senior citizens, due to advancing age, preservation of capital is even more important than earning returns, and senior citizen FDs serve this dual purpose efficiently.

Thus making it easier for seniors to align income with regular financial needs. Keeping these fundamentals in mind, here are the steps to shortlist the best senior citizen fixed deposits today in April 2026:

5 steps to choose the best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens

  1. Prioritise safety over returns: As a matter of principle, you should focus on safety first. Higher interest rates appear more lucrative and tempting, but it is critical to choose financially stable, reputable financial institutions before locking in senior citizen interest rates.
  2. Check and understand the conditions for premature withdrawal: Make sure you clearly understand the terms, penalties, processing charges, and liquidity options in case funds are needed urgently. This information will help you opt for the best possible fixed deposit.
  3. Align tenure with financial goals: Do not lock your funds for a very long period of time, as the current geopolitical environment and the possibility of a rise in inflation may prompt the central bank to hike interest rates. Keeping this in mind, lock only those funds and opt for only those fixed deposits that you are completely clear about. Professional guidance in this regard can be immensely helpful.
  4. Compare additional benefits: Before you agree to any particular senior citizen fixed deposit, carefully consider other factors such as processing fees, if any, hidden charges, extra interest rates for super senior citizens and other similar benefits that are generally overlooked. Flexible payout options should also be given due attention. These factors can holistically make the fixed deposits more appealing and meaningful.
  5. Consider tax and inflation: As fixed deposit interest is taxable, before locking into any particular scheme, clearly evaluate post-tax returns and ensure they keep pace with current and future inflation projections.

Also Read | Personal loan interest rates April 2026: 5 key things to check before you apply

How to plan your personal finances after 60?

Once you reach 60 and have your retirement savings and gratuities with you, it is prudent to consult a certified financial advisor and plan your short-term and long-term investments, so that you can enjoy your retirement peacefully. Proper guidance is key before locking your funds into an FD, equities, gold or any other asset class.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Interest RatesFinancial AdvisorFixed DepositPersonal FinanceFixed Deposit Interest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSenior Citizen FD Rates April 2026: SBI, PNB Bank of India and other PSU banks offer up to 7.25%
More