Fixed deposits remain a cornerstone of financial security for senior citizens, particularly in the current geopolitical environment, where the peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed after marathon negotiations in Pakistan.
Against this backdrop, senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) schemes can offer citizens stable returns, low risk and predictable income. Prominent public sector banks (PSUs) are providing competitive interest rates for retirees, ensuring both safety and a steady flow of income in a rapidly evolving interest rate environment.
Bank Name
Highest Rate (%)
Key Tenure
1-Year (%)
3-Year (%)
5-Year (%)
10-Year (%)
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|7.25
|666 days
|6.35
|6.35
|6.45
|6.35
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.15
|400 days
|6.70
|5.75
|5.50
|5.50
|Punjab National Bank
|7.10
|444 days
|6.75
|6.80
|6.60
|6.80
|Bank of Baroda
|7.00
|Above 5 years and up to 10 years
|6.60
|6.75
|6.90
|7.00
|Bank of India
|7.10
|450 days
|6.75
|7.00
|6.75
|6.75
|Canara Bank
|7.10
|555 days
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|State Bank of India
|7.05
|5–10 years
|6.75
|6.80
|7.05
|7.05
Note: Interest rates are based on data available as of April 2026 from official bank websites. For individual applicants, the rates may vary depending on tenure, deposit size and special schemes.
Once you reach age 60, earnings tend to moderate. This makes fixed deposits a reliable source of investment for retirees and provides them with stability and peace of mind in the long-run.
These investment instruments offer higher interest rates than standard fixed deposits and can be useful for covering medical expenses, daily living expenses and travel costs during later years of life. This highlights the significance of fixed deposits for senior citizens.
Prominent public sector banks are widely trusted due to their government backing, complete security and predictability. For many senior citizens, due to advancing age, preservation of capital is even more important than earning returns, and senior citizen FDs serve this dual purpose efficiently.
Thus making it easier for seniors to align income with regular financial needs. Keeping these fundamentals in mind, here are the steps to shortlist the best senior citizen fixed deposits today in April 2026:
Once you reach 60 and have your retirement savings and gratuities with you, it is prudent to consult a certified financial advisor and plan your short-term and long-term investments, so that you can enjoy your retirement peacefully. Proper guidance is key before locking your funds into an FD, equities, gold or any other asset class.
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