Senior Citizen FD Rates April 2026: SBI, PNB Bank of India and other PSU banks offer up to 7.25%

As a matter of principle, you should focus on safety first. Higher interest rates appear more lucrative and tempting, but it is critical to choose financially stable, reputable financial institutions before locking in senior citizen

, and liquidity options in case funds are needed urgently. This information will help you opt for the best possible fixed deposit.

Do not lock your funds for a very long period of time, as the current

geopolitical environment

and the possibility of a rise in inflation may prompt the central bank to hike interest rates. Keeping this in mind, lock only those funds and opt for only those fixed deposits that you are completely clear about. Professional guidance in this regard can be immensely helpful.