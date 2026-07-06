Senior citizen FD rates in July 2026: HDFC Bank, PNB, YES Bank, Equitas and other banks offer up to 8.50%; check details

Senior citizen FD rates in July 2026 offer returns of up to 8.50%, with small finance banks leading the market. Compare fixed deposit interest rates, tenures and bank-wise offers across 13 lenders to find suitable options for predictable returns.

Shivam Shukla
Updated6 Jul 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Senior citizen FD rates in July 2026: HDFC Bank, PNB, YES Bank and 10 other banks compared. Proper due diligence and consultation from a certified financial advisor is a must before you make any investment decision.
Senior citizen FD rates in July 2026: HDFC Bank, PNB, YES Bank and 10 other banks compared. Proper due diligence and consultation from a certified financial advisor is a must before you make any investment decision.

Are you a senior citizen looking to secure a stable and predictable return on your hard-earned money? Do you have a proper financial plan to combat the current wave of inflation and geopolitical uncertainty? Then you need not look far, as fixed deposits remain one of the most dependable investment options for senior citizens across the country today.

With the RBI keeping its policy rates unchanged in the June review, prominent banking institutions, especially small finance banks (SFBs), are offering investors lucrative FD rates of over 8%.

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.50% interest on fixed deposits across select banks, provided they meet the basic eligibility criteria. In this article, we compare over 13 banks across the small finance, private and public sectors for fixed deposits of less than 3 crore.

Small finance banks continue to lead the race for higher returns. Institutions such as Jana Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank are offering some of the most competitive rates, with several deposit tenures yielding 8% or more.

Also Read | ₹15 lakh FD annual income explained with the latest bank interest rates

Among private lenders, YES Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank continue to offer competitive returns in the mid-to-high 7% range across select medium-term tenures. Public sector banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, continue to offer comparatively lower rates. However, certain special-tenure deposit schemes still offer higher returns than their regular fixed-deposit offerings.

The table below compares senior-citizen FD rates, eligible tenures and special deposit schemes offered by 13 prominent banks across the country.

Senior Citizen FD rates for July

Bank

Tenure / Scheme

FD Rate

Suryoday SFB30 Months8.25%
Suryoday SFB5 Years8.05%
Equitas SFB3 Years 1 Day (Maxima FD)8.00%
Jana SFB>2–3 Years (1095 Days)8.30%
Jana SFB>3–5 Years (1825 Days)8.00%
Ujjivan SFB2 Years8.30%
Ujjivan SFB3 Years 1 Day – 3.5 Years8.05%
Unity SFB501 Days8.30%
Unity SFB12 Months8.00%
Utkarsh SFB2–3 Years (730–1095 Days)8.00%
Shivalik SFB18–23 Months8.00%
Shivalik SFB23 Months 1 Day – 27 Months8.50%
Shivalik SFB27–36 Months8.00%
ESAF SFB501 Days8.00%
ESAF SFB2–<3 Years8.25%
IDFC FIRST Bank500 Days – 3 Years7.60%
YES Bank18 Months 1 Day – <24 Months7.75%
YES Bank36–<60 Months7.75%
HDFC Bank3 Years 1 Day – <4 Years 7 Months7.00%
Bank of Baroda>5–10 Years7.00%
Bank of Baroda555 Days (Golden Goal Deposit)7.25%
Punjab National Bank444 Days7.10%
Punjab National Bank666 Days7.00%

Note: The above FD rates are compiled from official bank websites as of 2 July and are subject to change based on bank revisions and tenure-specific conditions.

Given the recent decision to keep RBI policy rates unchanged in June, the gap between small finance banks (SFBs) and larger institutions remains significant.

Also Read | Gifted money to your wife and she invested it? You may have to pay income tax

Senior citizens looking to maximise fixed-income returns should compare not only interest rates but also deposit tenures, bank safety and liquidity requirements before making an investment decision.

Senior CitizensSmall Finance BanksFD RatesInvestment OptionsPersonal Finance
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