Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026: AU, Equitas, Shivalik and other small finance banks offer up to 8.30% for retirees

on a fundamental level. Go through the brochures, terms, and associated factors. Lock in the highest possible rates once you have complete clarity on the terms.

You should understand the SFB senior citizen

In case of doubts, discuss the issue with the customer service team of the respective lending institution so that you can align tenure selection and maturity with your cash flow needs.

Be clear about liquidity requirements before you lock in a fixed deposit. This is because premature withdrawal later may reduce returns.

It is also vital for all senior citizens to carefully understand the tax implications of FD interest rates offered by small finance banks, so that the actual final returns can be calculated.

Finally, do check the deposit insurance and the bank's credibility. The higher the credibility and trustworthiness of the banking institution you interact with, the higher the protection your

funds

are kept under.