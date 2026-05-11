Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026: AU, Equitas, Shivalik and other small finance banks offer up to 8.30% for retirees

Against the current geopolitical backdrop, where global financial markets are suffering severely due to the ongoing war between the US and Iran, senior citizens can secure fixed deposit returns on their lifetime savings, unaffected by market volatility.
Prominent small finance banks (SFBs) across the country, such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank, among others, are offering eligible investors competitive rates across different tenures.
These senior citizen fixed deposit rates can help retirees balance safety, predictability and assured returns with better income generation in a low-risk investment avenue. Keeping these essentials in mind, let's check out the highest interest rates along different tenures.
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In May 2026, small finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank are offering senior citizens competitive fixed deposit rates, with some providing up to 8.30% for specific tenures.
Yes, fixed deposits in small finance banks are considered a safe investment option for senior citizens in India. However, it is vital to conduct a thorough review of the lending institution's credibility and deposit insurance.
Corporate FDs offered by NBFCs can provide higher returns, up to 8.95%, while small finance banks offer rates up to 8.30%. Both options are considered relatively safe but require due diligence on the issuer's credit rating and reputation.
Senior citizens should understand the FD terms, discuss doubts with the bank, be clear about liquidity needs to avoid premature withdrawal penalties, understand tax implications, and check the bank's credibility and deposit insurance.
Yes, small finance banks typically offer higher FD interest rates than traditional banks like SBI or ICICI Bank. This is partly because they are smaller institutions and need to attract deposits by offering more competitive rates.
Bank Name
Highest Rate (%)
|Tenure
1-Year (%)
3-Year (%)
5-Year (%)
10-Year (%)
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.85
|7.75
|7.25
|7.25
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|888 days
|7.40
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
|5.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 1 year to 3 years
|7.50
|8.00
|7.77
|7.00
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.30
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.50
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|30 months
|7.40
|7.40
|8.05
|7.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.95
|2 years
|7.75
|7.70
|7.70
|7.00
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|666 days
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|7.25
Source: Paisabazaar
Interest rates as of 6 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions.
Yes. However, proper due diligence is a must.
Yes, they are. Even then, it is vital to conduct a thorough review of the lending institution.
Yes, they can for select tenures.
For clarity, you must check with individual banks on a case-by-case basis.
Yes, they are. For complete clarity, get in touch with a certified tax planner.
Before you invest in fixed deposits as a senior citizen, you should definitely consult a certified financial advisor to ensure clarity and alignment with income needs, tax planning, and long-term economic stability.
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