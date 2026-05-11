Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026: AU, Equitas, Shivalik and other small finance banks offer up to 8.30% for retirees

Senior citizens' FD rates in small finance banks reach up to 8.30% in May 2026, offering secure, high-yield investment options with stable returns. These investment options become even more lucrative in the current geopolitical environment. Check details.

Shivam Shukla
Published11 May 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Senior citizen FD rates at small finance banks offer secure, high-interest returns of up to 8.30% in May 2026 and can be considered for a stable retirement income after proper due diligence.. (Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint)
Senior citizen FD rates at small finance banks offer secure, high-interest returns of up to 8.30% in May 2026 and can be considered for a stable retirement income after proper due diligence.. (Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint)

Against the current geopolitical backdrop, where global financial markets are suffering severely due to the ongoing war between the US and Iran, senior citizens can secure fixed deposit returns on their lifetime savings, unaffected by market volatility.

Prominent small finance banks (SFBs) across the country, such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank, among others, are offering eligible investors competitive rates across different tenures.

These senior citizen fixed deposit rates can help retirees balance safety, predictability and assured returns with better income generation in a low-risk investment avenue. Keeping these essentials in mind, let's check out the highest interest rates along different tenures.

Senior Citizen FD Rates – Small Finance Banks in May 2026

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
What are the highest senior citizen FD rates offered by small finance banks in May 2026?

In May 2026, small finance banks like AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank are offering senior citizens competitive fixed deposit rates, with some providing up to 8.30% for specific tenures.

2
Are fixed deposits in small finance banks a safe investment for senior citizens?

Yes, fixed deposits in small finance banks are considered a safe investment option for senior citizens in India. However, it is vital to conduct a thorough review of the lending institution's credibility and deposit insurance.

3
How do corporate FDs compare to small finance bank FDs for senior citizens?

Corporate FDs offered by NBFCs can provide higher returns, up to 8.95%, while small finance banks offer rates up to 8.30%. Both options are considered relatively safe but require due diligence on the issuer's credit rating and reputation.

4
What factors should senior citizens consider before investing in small finance bank FDs?

Senior citizens should understand the FD terms, discuss doubts with the bank, be clear about liquidity needs to avoid premature withdrawal penalties, understand tax implications, and check the bank's credibility and deposit insurance.

5
Can senior citizens get higher interest rates on FDs from small finance banks compared to traditional banks?

Yes, small finance banks typically offer higher FD interest rates than traditional banks like SBI or ICICI Bank. This is partly because they are smaller institutions and need to attract deposits by offering more competitive rates.

Bank Name

Highest Rate (%)

Tenure

1-Year (%)

3-Year (%)

5-Year (%)

10-Year (%)

AU Small Finance Bank7.7530 months 1 day to 36 months6.857.757.257.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.00888 days7.407.507.507.50
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.252 years to less than 3 years5.256.506.256.25
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00Above 1 year to 3 years7.508.007.777.00
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.3021 months 1 day to 22 months6.507.256.756.75
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.2530 months7.407.408.057.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.952 years7.757.707.707.00
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.25666 days6.508.007.507.25

Source: Paisabazaar

Interest rates as of 6 May 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions.

Key factors to consider before investing in senior citizen FDs

  1. You should understand the SFB senior citizen fixed deposits on a fundamental level. Go through the brochures, terms, and associated factors. Lock in the highest possible rates once you have complete clarity on the terms.
  2. In case of doubts, discuss the issue with the customer service team of the respective lending institution so that you can align tenure selection and maturity with your cash flow needs.
  3. Be clear about liquidity requirements before you lock in a fixed deposit. This is because premature withdrawal later may reduce returns.
  4. It is also vital for all senior citizens to carefully understand the tax implications of FD interest rates offered by small finance banks, so that the actual final returns can be calculated.
  5. Finally, do check the deposit insurance and the bank's credibility. The higher the credibility and trustworthiness of the banking institution you interact with, the higher the protection your funds are kept under.

Also Read | Personal loan rates in May 2026: Compare SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other lenders

Frequently Asked Questions (Senior Citizen FD Rates – Small Finance Banks 2026)

1. Do small finance banks offer higher FD interest rates for senior citizens in 2026?

Yes. However, proper due diligence is a must.

2. Are fixed deposits in small finance banks considered a safe investment option for senior citizens in India?

Yes, they are. Even then, it is vital to conduct a thorough review of the lending institution.

3. Can senior citizens get FD interest rates above 8% in select small finance banks in May 2026?

Yes, they can for select tenures.

4. Is a premature withdrawal facility available on senior citizen fixed deposits in small finance banks?

For clarity, you must check with individual banks on a case-by-case basis.

5. Are FD interest earnings from small finance banks taxable for senior citizens in India?

Yes, they are. For complete clarity, get in touch with a certified tax planner.

Before you invest in fixed deposits as a senior citizen, you should definitely consult a certified financial advisor to ensure clarity and alignment with income needs, tax planning, and long-term economic stability.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Senior CitizensSmall Finance BanksAu Small Finance BankEquitas Small Finance BankJana Small Finance BankUtkarsh Small Finance BankFixed Deposit Interest RatesPersonal Finance
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