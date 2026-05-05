Senior citizen FD rates May 2026: PSU banks offer safe returns up to 7.10% for income and capital protection

Senior citizen FD rates in May 2026 across prominent PSU banks show stable returns up to 7.10%, offering safe income, inflation protection and predictable investment options in a volatile economy.

Shivam Shukla
Published5 May 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Senior citizens can earn up to 7.10% FD interest from SBI, PNB, and Bank of Baroda as of May 2026. Check details.
Senior citizens can earn up to 7.10% FD interest from SBI, PNB, and Bank of Baroda as of May 2026. Check details.(Pixabay)

Inflation is expected to rise in the coming months due to the ongoing geopolitical problems and elevated oil and gas prices. Against this backdrop, fixed deposits remain a preferred low-risk investment for senior citizens in May 2026.

Public sector banks are offering stable interest rates of up to 7.10% for senior citizens. These returns provide a cushion against inflation and ensure a predictable income amid market volatility.

PSU Bank FD rates for senior citizens in May 2026

Bank

Interest Rate

Tenor

Punjab National Bank7.10%444 days
Union Bank of India7.10%444 days
Canara Bank7.10%555 days
State Bank of India7.05%5–10 years
Bank of Baroda7.00%Above 5 up to 10 years

Note: Data as on respective banks’ website on 2 May 2026; For deposits under 3 crore; Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Interest rates across prominent PSU banks show minimal variation, reflecting a steady environment of returns amid global turmoil in oil and energy prices. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has returned -2.11% over the last 12 months. This further reinforces the idea of fixed deposits for senior citizens, who are generally less inclined to take risks and handle market volatility.

For senior citizens, prioritising capital safety, peace of mind and predictable returns are fundamental. Thus, PSU Bank senior citizen FDs remain a dependable option.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates up to 7.40%: Seniors to earn up to 7.75% from today

Differences in tenure structures, fixed deposit tenures, the total amount a senior citizen is willing to invest, and a host of other factors make comparison and proper due diligence important before investing.

Key factors driving senior citizen FD investment decisions in May 2026

The core factors that influence investment choices in senior citizen FD rates are:

  1. Tenure flexibility
  2. Liquidity requirements and planning
  3. Credibility of the banking institution
  4. Maintenance of a proper flow of income
  5. Proper financial planning and uncertain macroeconomic environment

PSU banks can offer stability, ease and trust in returns. Seniors should decide to invest in these senior citizen fixed deposits after due diligence.

Also Read | FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% interest rates

One must consider the above factors, such as liquidity needs, tenure suitability, and long-term economic objectives and discuss with a certified financial advisor, so that investment decisions can be made with professional guidance.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Financial AdvisorPersonal FinanceFixed DepositSenior CitizensFDs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSenior citizen FD rates May 2026: PSU banks offer safe returns up to 7.10% for income and capital protection
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.