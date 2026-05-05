Senior citizen FD rates May 2026: PSU banks offer safe returns up to 7.10% for income and capital protection

Inflation is expected to rise in the coming months due to the ongoing geopolitical problems and elevated oil and gas prices. Against this backdrop, fixed deposits remain a preferred low-risk investment for senior citizens in May 2026.

Public sector banks are offering stable interest rates of up to 7.10% for senior citizens. These returns provide a cushion against inflation and ensure a predictable income amid market volatility.

PSU Bank FD rates for senior citizens in May 2026

Bank Interest Rate Tenor Punjab National Bank 7.10% 444 days Union Bank of India 7.10% 444 days Canara Bank 7.10% 555 days State Bank of India 7.05% 5–10 years Bank of Baroda 7.00% Above 5 up to 10 years

Note: Data as on respective banks’ website on 2 May 2026; For deposits under ₹3 crore; Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Interest rates across prominent PSU banks show minimal variation, reflecting a steady environment of returns amid global turmoil in oil and energy prices. The benchmark Nifty 50 index has returned -2.11% over the last 12 months. This further reinforces the idea of fixed deposits for senior citizens, who are generally less inclined to take risks and handle market volatility.

For senior citizens, prioritising capital safety, peace of mind and predictable returns are fundamental. Thus, PSU Bank senior citizen FDs remain a dependable option.

Differences in tenure structures, fixed deposit tenures, the total amount a senior citizen is willing to invest, and a host of other factors make comparison and proper due diligence important before investing.

Key factors driving senior citizen FD investment decisions in May 2026 The core factors that influence investment choices in senior citizen FD rates are:

Tenure flexibility Liquidity requirements and planning Credibility of the banking institution Maintenance of a proper flow of income Proper financial planning and uncertain macroeconomic environment PSU banks can offer stability, ease and trust in returns. Seniors should decide to invest in these senior citizen fixed deposits after due diligence.

One must consider the above factors, such as liquidity needs, tenure suitability, and long-term economic objectives and discuss with a certified financial advisor, so that investment decisions can be made with professional guidance.