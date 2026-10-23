Senior Citizen FD rates Oct 2026: Earn up to 8.5% interest | Public, private banks and SFB fixed deposit rates compared

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.5% interest on fixed deposits in October 2026. Small finance banks offer the highest rates, followed by private and public sector banks. Here is a comparison of top FD rates across banks for 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year tenures.

Sheetal Goel
Published23 Oct 2026, 06:02 PM IST
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Senior Citizen FD rates October 2026: Earn up to 8.5% interest | Public, private banks and SFB fixed deposit rates compared. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Senior Citizen FD rates October 2026: Earn up to 8.5% interest | Public, private banks and SFB fixed deposit rates compared. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Senior citizens looking to earn higher returns on their fixed deposits (FDs) may find better rates at banks revising their deposit rates in October 2026. The latest bank FD rate changes come amid shifting interest rate expectations following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 25-basis-point repo rate hike on October 7, which raised the policy rate from 5.25% to 5.50%.

Indian Bank has revised rates on select tenures of its domestic retail term deposits of less than 3 crore, effective October 23, 2026.

Its IND Grow (555-day) deposit rate has increased by 15 basis points to 6.80% from 6.65%, while the IND Prosper (777-day) deposit rate has risen by 15 basis points to 6.75% from 6.60%. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.30% and 7.25%, respectively, on these special-tenure deposits.

Shriram Finance has also hiked its fixed deposit rates from October 11, including rates for senior citizens and women.

However, comparing rates at individual banks may not provide the complete picture. Here is a look at the FD interest rates offered to senior citizens aged 60 and above by leading public sector, private, and small-finance banks in October 2026.

Which public sector banks offer the highest FD rate for senior citizens?

In October 2026, the highest slab FD rate is 7.45% per annum at Bank of India, followed by 7.35% at Punjab & Sind Bank. The highest slab means the maximum interest rate a bank offers on any eligible FD tenure for senior citizens, not necessarily for a 1-year, 3-year, or 5-year deposit.

Public Sector BanksHighest slab (% p.a.)1-year tenure3-years tenure5-years tenure
Bank of India7.4577.456.75
Punjab & Sind Bank7.356.356.356.45
Bank of Baroda7.256.756.756.9
Central Bank of India7.256.66.56.5
Bank of Maharashtra7.156.95.755.5
Indian Bank7.156.66.556.5
Indian Overseas Bank7.176.66.6
Canara Bank7.16.756.756.75
Punjab National Bank7.16.756.86.6
State Bank of India7.056.756.87.05
Union Bank of India7.056.76.66.5
UCO Bank6.956.356.56.5

*Source: paisabazaar; Interest rates as of 21 October 2026; Deposits below 3 crores

  • 1-year FD: Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offer the highest rate of 7% per annum.
  • 3-year FD: Bank of India offers 7.45% per annum.
  • 5-year FD: State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.05% per annum.

Also Read | Bank FD rates Oct 2026: Pre- vs post-tax returns across HDFC, ICICI, SBI and PNB

Which private banks offer the highest FD rate for senior citizens?

SBM Bank offers the highest slab rate of 8.15% per annum, followed by DCB Bank at 8% and Bandhan Bank at 7.95%.

Private BanksHighest slab (% p.a.)1-year tenure3-years tenure5-years tenure
SBM Bank8.157.67.67.5
DCB Bank87.157.258
Bandhan Bank7.957.57.756.6
Dhanlaxmi Bank7.756.7577
IndusInd Bank7.757.257.757.15
YES Bank7.757.157.757.5
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.77.37.27.2
City Union Bank7.56.96.756.75
RBL Bank7.57.47.57.2
Karnataka Bank7.46.96.556.55
CSB Bank7.355.2566
IDFC FIRST Bank7.356.757.357
South Indian Bank7.36.856.76.2
Axis Bank7.256.7577.25
J&K Bank7.257.057.27.25
Federal Bank7.26.7576.9
Karur Vysya Bank7.26.956.956.95
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.1576.96.75
HDFC Bank7.16.756.956.9
ICICI Bank7.16.756.956.9
Nainital Bank7.16.256.756.25
IDBI Bank7.056.76.856.75
DBS Bank76.7576.75

*Source: paisabazaar; Interest rates as of 21 October 2026; Deposits below 3 crores

  • Highest slab: SBM Bank offers 8.15% per annum.
  • 1-year FD: SBM Bank offers 7.60% per annum.
  • 3-year FD: Bandhan Bank, IndusInd, and Yes Bank offer 7.75% per annum.
  • 5-year FD: DCB Bank offers 8% per annum.

Which small finance banks offer the highest FD rate for senior citizens?

Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer the highest slab of 8.5% per annum among the small finance banks.

SFBsHighest slab (% p.a.)1-year tenure3-years tenure5-years tenure
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.57.67.67.5
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.56.56.56.25
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.57.47.48.5
Jana Small Finance Bank8.37.58.37.77
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank8.37.757.757.7
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.256.257.756.5
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.256.587.5
Unity Small Finance Bank887.257.25
AU Small Finance Bank7.96.857.97.25
Capital Small Finance Bank7.67.67.47.3
Fincare Small Finance Bank7.66.857.67.25

*Source: paisabazaar; Interest rates as of 21 October 2026; Deposits below 3 crores

  • Highest slab: Equitas, ESAF and Suryoday Small Finance Banks offer 8.5% per annum.
  • 1-year FD: Unity Small Finance Bank offers 8% per annum.
  • 3-year FD: Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.3% per annum.
  • 5-year FD: Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8.5% per annum.

Also Read | IDBI Bank stake sale: Should FD holders and savings account customers worry?

Which banks offer the highest FD rates for senior citizens in October 2026?

Among public sector banks, private sector banks, and small finance banks, small finance banks offer the highest FD interest rates for senior citizens in October 2026, with Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offering up to 8.5% per annum.

Among public sector banks, Bank of India offers the highest FD rate of 7.45%. Among private sector banks, SBM Bank leads with 8.15% per annum.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the respective bank’s official website for the latest FD interest rates, applicable terms and conditions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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