Senior citizens looking to earn regular and predictable returns on their retirement savings can get interest rates of up to 8.5% on five-year fixed deposits (FDs). However, the rates vary significantly across banks, with small finance banks generally offering higher returns than large private and public sector lenders.

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Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering the highest five-year FD interest rate of 8.5% to senior citizens, according to Paisabazaar data as of 25 November 2026. DCB Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank follow with rates of 8% each.

Among large private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest five-year FD rate at 8%, while HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 7.2%. State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.05% on five-year deposits.

Here is a comparison of the highest five-year FD interest rates offered to senior citizens across different categories of banks.

Small finance banks offer the highest five-year FD rates to senior citizens Small finance banks dominate the higher end of the five-year FD rate table. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 8.5%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank at 8%.

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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.7%, while Equitas Small Finance Bank and slice Small Finance Bank offer 7.5% each.

Small finance bank Five-year FD rate Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.50% Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.70% Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.50% slice Small Finance Bank 7.50% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.40% AU Small Finance Bank 7.25% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Interest rates are per annum.

DCB Bank leads private lenders, while HDFC and ICICI offer 7.2% Among private sector banks, DCB Bank offers the highest five-year FD interest rate of 8% to senior citizens.

SBM Bank India and YES Bank offer 7.5%, followed by Axis Bank at 7.35%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank offer 7.2% on five-year deposits.

Private sector bank Five-year FD rate DCB Bank 8.00% SBM Bank India 7.50% YES Bank 7.50% Axis Bank 7.35% HDFC Bank 7.20% ICICI Bank 7.20% RBL Bank 7.20% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Interest rates are per annum.

SBI offers the highest five-year FD rate among public sector banks Public sector banks generally offer lower five-year FD rates than small finance banks and some private lenders.

SBI offers the highest rate among public sector banks at 7.05%, followed by Bank of Baroda at 6.9% and Punjab National Bank (PNB) at 6.85%.

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Bank of India and Canara Bank offer 6.75% each on five-year deposits.

Public sector bank Five-year FD rate State Bank of India 7.05% Bank of Baroda 6.90% Punjab National Bank 6.85% Bank of India 6.75% Canara Bank 6.75% Source: Paisabazaar, as of 25 November 2026. Interest rates are per annum.

Among foreign banks, Standard Chartered Bank offers 6.75% on five-year deposits, followed by Deutsche Bank at 6.25% and HSBC at 6%.

Should senior citizens chase higher FD interest rates? A higher interest rate can improve returns on retirement savings, but senior citizens should not select a bank solely on the basis of its advertised FD rate.

One important consideration is deposit insurance. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures bank deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and accrued interest. Deposits held across different branches of the same bank are aggregated to calculate this limit.

This means senior citizens investing more than ₹5 lakh in a bank should understand that the excess amount is not covered by DICGC insurance. Deposits held with different banks receive separate insurance coverage, subject to applicable conditions.

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Retirees should also check premature withdrawal conditions. A five-year FD may offer an attractive interest rate, but withdrawing money before maturity could result in a lower interest payout or a penalty, depending on the bank's terms.

How is FD interest taxed for senior citizens? Interest earned on bank FDs is taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab. Therefore, the effective return after tax could be lower than the advertised interest rate.

Senior citizens should also account for tax deducted at source (TDS). Banks deduct TDS when interest income exceeds the applicable threshold. Eligible senior citizens whose estimated tax liability is nil can submit Form 121 to request non-deduction of TDS.

Ultimately, senior citizens should compare post-tax returns, deposit insurance coverage and premature withdrawal conditions before committing their retirement savings to a five-year FD.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.