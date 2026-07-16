Senior citizen FD rates: These banks offer up to 8.5% interest despite recent rate cuts

Senior citizens looking to earn attractive returns from fixed deposits (FDs) can still secure interest rates of up to 8.5%, even after several banks trimmed deposit rates in recent months. While small finance banks continue to lead the pack with the highest FD rates, a number of private, public sector and foreign banks also offer competitive returns across tenures ranging from one year to 10 years.
For senior citizens, even a marginal difference in interest rates can translate into substantially higher earnings over time, particularly on large deposits. Comparing FD rates across banks before investing can help maximise interest income without increasing investment risk.
Small finance banks continue to offer the most attractive returns for senior citizen FDs.
Private banks also offer attractive interest rates for senior citizens across medium-term deposits.
Among government-owned lenders, several banks continue to offer competitive FD rates for senior citizens.
Foreign banks generally offer lower FD rates compared with domestic lenders, though a few continue to provide competitive returns.
Senior citizens should not base their decision solely on the highest advertised interest rate. Factors such as deposit insurance, bank stability, premature withdrawal rules and liquidity requirements should also be considered before investing. Diversifying deposits across multiple banks can further enhance safety while helping investors optimise returns.
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