Senior citizen FD vs SCSS: Which gives better monthly income after retirement?

For many retired individuals, ensuring a steady flow of income becomes a key financial priority after exiting the workforce. Two of the most popular fixed income options for senior citizens are bank fixed deposits (FDs) and the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS).

While both investment options offer regular interest payouts, they differ in terms of interest rates, payout structure, tenure and cap on contribution, among others. Several major lenders in India and small finance banks currently offer competitive senior citizen FD rates.

However, for retirees without an active source of income, the question arises as to whether the regular payouts from FDs can match or exceed the income generated through SCSS, which is specifically designed to provide quarterly income after retirement.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the difference in interest rates between Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) and senior citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs)? ⌵ SCSS offers a fixed interest rate of 8.2% per annum, reviewed quarterly by the government. Senior citizen FD rates vary by bank, typically ranging from 7% to 7.75% annually, with some institutions offering up to 8%. 2 How are interest payouts structured for SCSS and senior citizen FDs? ⌵ SCSS provides quarterly interest payouts, making it suitable for regular cash flow needs. Senior citizen FDs offer more flexibility, allowing depositors to choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual payouts, or opt for compounding. 3 What are the investment limits and tenure for SCSS compared to senior citizen FDs? ⌵ SCSS has a maximum deposit limit of ₹30 lakh and a fixed tenure of 5 years, extendable by 3 years. Senior citizen FDs have no cap on contributions and offer flexible tenures ranging from a few months to several years. 4 Who is eligible to invest in the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS)? ⌵ SCSS is available to Indian residents aged 60 or older. It also includes retirees aged 55-60 opting for VRS/superannuation, and defence personnel over 50. Joint accounts with a spouse are permitted. 5 How much investment is needed to earn ₹10,000 monthly from a senior citizen FD? ⌵ To earn ₹10,000 monthly from a non-cumulative FD, the required investment depends on the interest rate. For instance, at an 8% interest rate, approximately ₹15 lakh would be needed, while at a 6% rate, around ₹20 lakh would be required.

Here is a comparison of senior citizen FDs and SCSS to understand which option may provide a higher monthly income after retirement.

Interest rate comparison between FD and SCSS SCSS offers 8.2% per annum interest rate as of April-June 2026. This rate is set by the government and reviewed every quarter. That generally places this scheme slightly ahead of most bank fixed deposits for a similar tenure.

Meanwhile, senior citizen FD rates vary across banks and small finance banks. Depending on the lender, interest rates usually range between 7% to 7.75% per annum, while some institutions offer rates closer to 8% for senior citizens. As a result, although SCSS often offers a higher return, but the difference in income generation may not always be big.

Who can apply for the scheme and FD? SCSS is available to Indian residents aged 60 or older, offering a secure, government-backed investment for retirement. It is also open to retirees aged 55–60 who opt for VRS or superannuation, and defence personnel over the age of 50. Joint accounts with a spouse are also permitted.

To qualify for the senior citizen benefits on FDs, individuals must be 60 years of age or older. These FDs generally give a higher interest rates (often an additional 0.50%). These benefits are available to residents, and special higher rates or additional premiums are sometimes offered to "super senior citizens" who are aged 80 and above.

Since SCSS is backed by the government, it's considered one of the most secure investment avenues. FDs are generally safe too, especially if you open an account in a major public-sector or private lender such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, among others.

What are the limits and flexibility in SCSS and FD? In SCSS, the minimum deposit required is ₹1000 and in the multiples thereof with a maximum deposit of ₹30 lakh. The tenure is also fixed at five years, with a one-time extension of 3 additional years upon maturity.

Meanwhile, FDs come with more flexibility as there is no cap on contribution, and you can also choose tenures ranging from a few months to several years, whichever suits your financial goals.

Hence, if you want steady income with a slightly higher return, then SCSS can be a preferred option. However, if you prioritise flexibility and seek higher investment limits for more income in the future, then FDs may be considered. However, it's crucial to note that each bank may offer different interest rates, with long tenures generally offering more returns.

How are the payouts given in each case? SCSS is structured to provide periodic income, with interest payouts made every quarter. This makes it suitable for retirees looking for regular cash flow to meet ongoing expenses.