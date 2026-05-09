Senior citizen FD vs SCSS: Which gives better monthly income after retirement?

For many retired individuals, ensuring a steady flow of income becomes a key financial priority after exiting the workforce. Two of the most popular fixed income options for senior citizens are bank fixed deposits (FDs) and the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS).
While both investment options offer regular interest payouts, they differ in terms of interest rates, payout structure, tenure and cap on contribution, among others. Several major lenders in India and small finance banks currently offer competitive senior citizen FD rates.
However, for retirees without an active source of income, the question arises as to whether the regular payouts from FDs can match or exceed the income generated through SCSS, which is specifically designed to provide quarterly income after retirement.
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SCSS offers a fixed interest rate of 8.2% per annum, reviewed quarterly by the government. Senior citizen FD rates vary by bank, typically ranging from 7% to 7.75% annually, with some institutions offering up to 8%.
SCSS provides quarterly interest payouts, making it suitable for regular cash flow needs. Senior citizen FDs offer more flexibility, allowing depositors to choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual payouts, or opt for compounding.
SCSS has a maximum deposit limit of ₹30 lakh and a fixed tenure of 5 years, extendable by 3 years. Senior citizen FDs have no cap on contributions and offer flexible tenures ranging from a few months to several years.
SCSS is available to Indian residents aged 60 or older. It also includes retirees aged 55-60 opting for VRS/superannuation, and defence personnel over 50. Joint accounts with a spouse are permitted.
To earn ₹10,000 monthly from a non-cumulative FD, the required investment depends on the interest rate. For instance, at an 8% interest rate, approximately ₹15 lakh would be needed, while at a 6% rate, around ₹20 lakh would be required.
Here is a comparison of senior citizen FDs and SCSS to understand which option may provide a higher monthly income after retirement.
SCSS offers 8.2% per annum interest rate as of April-June 2026. This rate is set by the government and reviewed every quarter. That generally places this scheme slightly ahead of most bank fixed deposits for a similar tenure.
Meanwhile, senior citizen FD rates vary across banks and small finance banks. Depending on the lender, interest rates usually range between 7% to 7.75% per annum, while some institutions offer rates closer to 8% for senior citizens. As a result, although SCSS often offers a higher return, but the difference in income generation may not always be big.
SCSS is available to Indian residents aged 60 or older, offering a secure, government-backed investment for retirement. It is also open to retirees aged 55–60 who opt for VRS or superannuation, and defence personnel over the age of 50. Joint accounts with a spouse are also permitted.
To qualify for the senior citizen benefits on FDs, individuals must be 60 years of age or older. These FDs generally give a higher interest rates (often an additional 0.50%). These benefits are available to residents, and special higher rates or additional premiums are sometimes offered to "super senior citizens" who are aged 80 and above.
Since SCSS is backed by the government, it's considered one of the most secure investment avenues. FDs are generally safe too, especially if you open an account in a major public-sector or private lender such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, among others.
In SCSS, the minimum deposit required is ₹1000 and in the multiples thereof with a maximum deposit of ₹30 lakh. The tenure is also fixed at five years, with a one-time extension of 3 additional years upon maturity.
Meanwhile, FDs come with more flexibility as there is no cap on contribution, and you can also choose tenures ranging from a few months to several years, whichever suits your financial goals.
Hence, if you want steady income with a slightly higher return, then SCSS can be a preferred option. However, if you prioritise flexibility and seek higher investment limits for more income in the future, then FDs may be considered. However, it's crucial to note that each bank may offer different interest rates, with long tenures generally offering more returns.
SCSS is structured to provide periodic income, with interest payouts made every quarter. This makes it suitable for retirees looking for regular cash flow to meet ongoing expenses.
In comparison, most FDs offer different options for payouts. Depositors can choose from monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest income. You can also let it compound and collect the proceeds after maturity. Hence, it highly depends on your income requirements and financial planning need.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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