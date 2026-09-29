Senior citizen paid ₹9.91 lakh tax on tax-free bond interest by mistake: How he got a refund

A senior citizen from Gurugram mistakenly reported 25.42 lakh of tax-exempt bond interest as taxable income, resulting in excess tax of 9.91 lakh. After the assessing officer rejected his rectification plea, the ITAT directed that the income be treated as exempt and the refund granted.

Anjali Thakur
Updated29 Sep 2026, 01:38 PM IST
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Senior citizen paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.91 lakh tax on tax-free bond interest by mistake. (AI-Generated Image for representational purpose only)
Senior citizen paid ₹9.91 lakh tax on tax-free bond interest by mistake. (AI-Generated Image for representational purpose only)

A senior citizen who mistakenly paid 9.91 lakh in excess tax on interest from tax-free bonds has secured relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), after the assessing officer (AO) initially refused to correct the error.

The case concerns Ajay Kumar Bakaya, a senior citizen from Gurugram, who had invested 3 crore in tax-free bonds and had regularly reported the interest as exempt income in his income-tax returns, Upstox reported.

The ITAT has now directed the AO to treat the interest as exempt and grant him a refund of 9,91,370, along with interest as admissible under law.

Senior citizen invested 3 crore in tax-free bonds

In February 2013, Bakaya invested 3 crore in tax-free bonds.

  • 2 crore in India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) 8.48% tax-free bonds
  • 1 crore in Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) 8.46% tax-free bonds

Interest earned from both bonds is exempt under Section 10(15)(iv)(h) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

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Bakaya reported the interest as exempt income in his tax returns for assessment years 2018-19 to 2024-25.

However, for AY 2022-23, he mistakenly included 25.42 lakh of interest as taxable income under “income from other sources”. This comprised 16.96 lakh from IIFCL and 8.46 lakh from REC, resulting in an excess tax of 9,91,370.

Why Income Tax Department initially rejected refund

By the time Bakaya discovered the mistake, the deadline for filing a revised return under Section 139(5) had passed, Upstox reported.

He therefore approached the AO on 19 January 2024, under Section 154, seeking rectification of the mistake and a refund.

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The AO rejected his application in an order dated 7 April 7 2025. He relied on the Supreme Court's ruling in Goetze (India) Ltd vs CIT, holding that the “Jurisdictional Assessing Officer cannot entertain a claim for deduction otherwise than by filing a revised return”.

However, according to the ITAT order, the AO himself recorded a “categorical factual finding” that the bond income was “erroneously added as taxable income while filing the tax return” and should have been treated as exempt.

The CIT(A)/NFAC subsequently sustained the addition, after which Bakaya approached the tribunal.

What did ITAT rule

The ITAT agreed with Bakaya's counsel that he was not making a fresh claim because the interest income had already been disclosed in the original return. The mistake was only in its classification.

The tribunal observed that “The rectification sought by the assessee is a correction of a mistake apparent from the record and not a fresh claim.” It held that the Goetze (India) Ltd ruling was not applicable to the facts of this case.

The bench also relied on its coordinate bench ruling in Kapil Dev Nikhanj vs ACIT, which said, “Right amount of tax should be collected from the right person in accordance with law.”

The earlier ruling also held that when a particular receipt is exempt under law, “the said receipt cannot be brought to tax merely because the assessee had offered erroneously in the return of income”.

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It stated that “revenue cannot take advantage of ignorance of the assessee while determining the taxable income.”

ITAT orders 9.91 lakh refund

The tribunal directed that the bond interest be treated “as exempt under section 10(15)(iv)(h)”.

It also directed the AO “to grant the consequential refund of 9,91,370 to the assessee, along with interest as admissible under law”.

What taxpayers can learn from this case

The case highlights the distinction between making a fresh claim and correcting a mistake already apparent from the tax return.

In Bakaya's case, the bond interest had already been disclosed in the return; the error was that exempt income was classified as taxable. The ITAT therefore allowed the rectification and ordered the refund despite the revised return deadline having passed.

For investors holding tax-free bonds or other exempt investments, the case also underscores the importance of checking how exempt income is reported before filing an income-tax return.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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