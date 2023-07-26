SCSS vs Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit: Which is better for elderly people?2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Senior citizens prefer low-risk instruments like bank fixed deposits (FDs) and small savings schemes. Returns from both SCSS and Senior Citizen FDs are taxable
Senior citizens wish to keep their money secure, and prefer bank fixed deposits (FDs) and small savings schemes. These are considered low-risk instruments. If we talk about senior citizens' FDs, elderly people get an additional rate of interest that can go up to 0.50% more than the general public. The government hiked interest rates on the senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) in April 2023. At present it is offering an 8.2 per cent rate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×