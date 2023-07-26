SCSS vs Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit: Which is better for elderly people?

Senior citizens wish to keep their money secure, and prefer bank fixed deposits (FDs) and small savings schemes. These are considered low-risk instruments. If we talk about senior citizens' FDs, elderly people get an additional rate of interest that can go up to 0.50% more than the general public. The government hiked interest rates on the senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) in April 2023. At present it is offering an 8.2 per cent rate.

