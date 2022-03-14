Senior Citizen Saving Scheme: Why savings account need to be linked before March

Thereby, to ensure citizens were availing full benefits of linking savings accounts for interest payment, the government decided that interest on SCSS will be credited only if the account holder has linked it with PO Savings account or bank account with effect from April 01, 2022. In case, if SCSS accounts are not linked with the PO Savings account up to March 31, 2022, and interest is a credit to sundry office accounts, then the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. It needs to be noted that, the interest payment will not be in cash from SCSS sundry office account with effect from April 01, 2022. This has been mandatory!.