Senior Citizen Saving Scheme: Why savings account need to be linked before March

To ensure citizens were availing full benefits of linking savings accounts for interest payment, the government decided that interest on SCSS will be credited only if the account holder has linked it with PO Savings account or bank account with effect from April 01, 2022.
Depositors in Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will have to link their accounts to Post Office savings or bank account before March 31, 2022, to earn interests seamlessly on their money deposited. The government has announced that interest earned on SCSS will be credited only in the accounts linked with the PO Savings or bank account from April 01, 2022. In case, if SCSS is not linked with the PO savings or bank account, then interest will be credited to the sundry office accounts.
The move was announced after the Centre noticed that some SCSS account holders have not linked their savings accounts which can be either PO Savings Account or Bank Account for credit of their monthly/quarterly/yearly interest. Thereby, interest due in the SCSS account has been left unpaid in the sundry office account.
Also, the government observed that many depositors of SCSS were not aware that undrawn interest shall not earn any interest.
Thereby, to ensure citizens were availing full benefits of linking savings accounts for interest payment, the government decided that interest on SCSS will be credited only if the account holder has linked it with PO Savings account or bank account with effect from April 01, 2022. In case, if SCSS accounts are not linked with the PO Savings account up to March 31, 2022, and interest is a credit to sundry office accounts, then the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. It needs to be noted that, the interest payment will not be in cash from SCSS sundry office account with effect from April 01, 2022. This has been mandatory!.
Linking SCSS accounts with PO Savings accounts comes with a lot of benefits. For instance, interest credited in a savings account will earn additional interest, if interest is not withdrawn directly from SCSS account. Also, depositors can withdraw due interest without visiting the post office and use the proceeds through various electronic means too. Not just that, it will be less time-consuming as well since filing up multiple withdrawal forms for each SCSS account can also be avoided. Furthermore, depositors can avail the facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their SCSS accounts through PO Savings Account to RD accounts.
Following guidelines have been announced by the government:
CEPT, Chennai will provide a list of those active SCSS accounts
not linked with savings account to all the Circles and CPC (CBS). Further, Circles is directed to organize a special drive to link savings accounts with SCSS accounts for interest payment either by issuing a request letter or contacting those account holders.
Account holders are given the option of getting interests from SCSS/TD accounts credited into their Post Office Savings Account or Bank Account.
It is directed that an account holder, in case of Post Office Savings Account, will have to submit SB-83 Form for linking SCSS accounts with PO Savings accounts along with his or her passbook for such an endorsement, and his Post Office Savings Account passbook to the post office for the purpose of verifying authenticity. The government has stated that necessary remarks should be made in the SCSS passbook on the last page of the passbook with signature and stamp.
However, in the case of a Bank Account, he or she should submit an ECS-1 Form along with a canceled cheque or copy of the first page of the passbook of the Account in which he or she desires to get the interest amount credited along with his or her SCSS account passbook for such an endorsement at the post office concerned.
The Centre has asked India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to devise a similar foolproof system to facilitate its customers avail interest credit from SCSS accounts into their IPPB Savings Account, and inform the Department so that the same will be informed to all concerned.
What is the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)?
SCSS is a government-owned savings scheme meant for benefitting senior citizens above the age of 60 years.
Under the scheme, the elderly can earn about 7.4 % per annum. Interests are paid on 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept and 31st December every year depending upon the tenure an account holder has selected for earning interests.
Only a one-time deposit is allowed in the scheme in multiples of Rs1,000 and can be extended to a maximum of Rs15 lakh. The account can be opened in an individual capacity or jointly with a spouse only. However, in the case of a joint account, the lump-sum deposit will be attributable to the first account holder only.
As per the terms and conditions of the scheme, if an account holder does not claim the interest payable every quarter then such interest will not earn additional interest.
