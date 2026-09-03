Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Can you invest ₹50 lakh in SCSS? Here’s what investors need to know

Retirees consider the SCSS for its safety, regular income and government backing. But is there a ceiling on how much can be invested? Here’s the limit under SCSS and the options available to retirees.

Shivam Shukla
Updated3 Sep 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Senior citizens can use the SCSS for regular quarterly income, but the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh individual investment cap means a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh corpus requires careful diversification.
Senior citizens can use the SCSS for regular quarterly income, but the ₹30 lakh individual investment cap means a ₹50 lakh corpus requires careful diversification.

Have you retired with a tidy 50 lakh corpus? Do you plan to park these funds in a completely safe, government-backed and high-paying investment scheme? Your first instinct might be the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).

This popular scheme offers one of the most lucrative interest rates for senior citizens. But can it actually accommodate such a large sum? The short answer is no. Here's why.

What is Senior Citizen Savings Scheme?

The SCSS is a savings instrument operated through post offices and banks. Launched in 2004, it was designed exclusively for retirees seeking a secure, predictable, government-guaranteed income stream.

It sits within the nation’s broader family of small savings schemes, including instruments such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC), and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), all backed by the Government of India. The interest rates on these schemes are revised quarterly by the Finance Ministry.

Also Read | How ₹50 lakh in SCSS, RBI Bonds can earn ₹4.07 lakh a year

Each scheme has a different objective: PPF, for example, is a scheme for long-term, tax-free wealth building; NSC, for medium-term, fixed-return investing; SSY, for a girl child's future; and SCSS, specifically for post-retirement income.

Here are the current rates for the July–September 2026 quarter. They have remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

Scheme

Interest Rate (p.a.)

SCSS8.2%
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana8.2%
NSC7.7%
Kisan Vikas Patra7.5%
PPF7.1%
Post Office Savings Deposit4.0%

Source: India Post website

Here are the limits, eligibility criteria, tenure, interest payouts and other aspects of the SCSS scheme.

What are features of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme?

Feature

Details

EligibilityAge 60+; retired civilians 55–60; defence retirees 50–60
Interest rate8.2% p.a., locked for the full tenure at opening
Deposit limit 1,000 minimum; 30 lakh maximum per individual
Tenure5 years, extendable in multiple 3-year blocks
Interest payoutQuarterly (Apr 1, Jul 1, Oct 1, Jan 1)
Tax benefitSection 80C deduction up to 1.5 lakh
TDS thresholdInterest above 1 lakh/year attracts TDS
Premature closureAllowed, with 1%–1.5% penalty according to the terms and conditions
Also Read | SCSS calculator: Invest ₹12.20 lakh to earn ₹25,000 every quarter

Note: The features discussed above are subject to change; refer to the official India Post website for the latest terms and conditions before making any investment decisions.

Can you put 50 lakh into Senior Citizen Savings Scheme?

No, not in a single account. The cap has been clearly defined for each individual at 30 lakh. However, married couples can plan and open a separate account and deposit up to 60 lakh together.

A single investor, though, will need to route the remaining 20 lakh into another investment instrument, such as PPF, NSC, SSY, direct stocks, mutual funds, or a bank fixed deposit, to fully deploy the amount.

Interest earned from the SCSS scheme is taxable as per the investor's applicable tax slab. The principal invested is not taxable, while eligible investors may claim a deduction under Section 80C, subject to the prevailing tax rules. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rules may also apply when annual SCSS interest crosses the prescribed threshold.

The SCSS scheme remains one of the safest and most lucrative investment options for retirees in India.

Disclaimer: Interest rates, investment limits, tax rules and other SCSS terms are subject to change. Please verify the latest rules on the official India Post website and consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

SCSSSenior Citizen Savings SchemeInterest RatesPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSenior Citizen Savings Scheme: Can you invest ₹50 lakh in SCSS? Here’s what investors need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.