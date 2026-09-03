Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Can you invest ₹50 lakh in SCSS? Here’s what investors need to know

Have you retired with a tidy ₹50 lakh corpus? Do you plan to park these funds in a completely safe, government-backed and high-paying investment scheme? Your first instinct might be the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).

This popular scheme offers one of the most lucrative interest rates for senior citizens. But can it actually accommodate such a large sum? The short answer is no. Here's why.

What is Senior Citizen Savings Scheme? The SCSS is a savings instrument operated through post offices and banks. Launched in 2004, it was designed exclusively for retirees seeking a secure, predictable, government-guaranteed income stream.

It sits within the nation’s broader family of small savings schemes, including instruments such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Savings Certificate (NSC), and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), all backed by the Government of India. The interest rates on these schemes are revised quarterly by the Finance Ministry.

Each scheme has a different objective: PPF, for example, is a scheme for long-term, tax-free wealth building; NSC, for medium-term, fixed-return investing; SSY, for a girl child's future; and SCSS, specifically for post-retirement income.

Here are the current rates for the July–September 2026 quarter. They have remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

Scheme Interest Rate (p.a.) SCSS 8.2% Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana 8.2% NSC 7.7% Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5% PPF 7.1% Post Office Savings Deposit 4.0%

Source: India Post website



Here are the limits, eligibility criteria, tenure, interest payouts and other aspects of the SCSS scheme.

What are features of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme?

Feature Details Eligibility Age 60+; retired civilians 55–60; defence retirees 50–60 Interest rate 8.2% p.a., locked for the full tenure at opening Deposit limit ₹ 1,000 minimum; ₹ 30 lakh maximum per individual Tenure 5 years, extendable in multiple 3-year blocks Interest payout Quarterly (Apr 1, Jul 1, Oct 1, Jan 1) Tax benefit Section 80C deduction up to ₹ 1.5 lakh TDS threshold Interest above ₹ 1 lakh/year attracts TDS Premature closure Allowed, with 1%–1.5% penalty according to the terms and conditions

Note: The features discussed above are subject to change; refer to the official India Post website for the latest terms and conditions before making any investment decisions.

Can you put ₹ 50 lakh into Senior Citizen Savings Scheme? No, not in a single account. The cap has been clearly defined for each individual at ₹30 lakh. However, married couples can plan and open a separate account and deposit up to ₹60 lakh together.

A single investor, though, will need to route the remaining ₹20 lakh into another investment instrument, such as PPF, NSC, SSY, direct stocks, mutual funds, or a bank fixed deposit, to fully deploy the amount.

Interest earned from the SCSS scheme is taxable as per the investor's applicable tax slab. The principal invested is not taxable, while eligible investors may claim a deduction under Section 80C, subject to the prevailing tax rules. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rules may also apply when annual SCSS interest crosses the prescribed threshold.

The SCSS scheme remains one of the safest and most lucrative investment options for retirees in India.