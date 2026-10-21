Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Have ₹30 lakh to invest? Check your quarterly interest, tax and maturity benefits

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme offers 8.2% annual interest, allowing retirees to earn 61,500 every quarter on a 30 lakh investment. Here's how the scheme works, including eligibility, tax implications, maturity benefits and withdrawal rules.

Kirti Jha
Published21 Oct 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
SCSS is primarily available to individuals aged 60 and above. However, retired civilian employees aged 55 to 60 and eligible retired defence personnel aged 50 to 60 can also open accounts, subject to specified conditions. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)
SCSS is primarily available to individuals aged 60 and above. However, retired civilian employees aged 55 to 60 and eligible retired defence personnel aged 50 to 60 can also open accounts, subject to specified conditions. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose.)

Retirement may bring an end to regular salary income, but household expenses, medical bills and other financial commitments continue. For senior citizens looking for predictable income without taking market risks, the government's Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers an option.

The scheme currently provides an annual interest rate of 8.2%, allowing eligible retirees to earn 61,500 every three months by investing 30 lakh. This translates into an average monthly income of 20,500, although the actual interest payment is made quarterly.

According to the National Savings Institute, SCSS has a five-year maturity period and allows investments of up to 30 lakh per individual. The interest rate of 8.2% applies to accounts opened during the October-December 2026 quarter.

How much quarterly interest can you earn on investments of 5 lakh to 30 lakh?

The amount of interest a retiree receives depends on the investment amount. At the prevailing annual interest rate of 8.2%, a 10 lakh investment generates 82,000 annually, or 20,500 every quarter.

A 20 lakh investment generates 41,000 every three months, while the maximum permissible investment of 30 lakh provides 61,500 quarterly.

Here's how the income changes across different investment amounts.

Investment

Quarterly interest

Annual interest

5 lakh 10,250 41,000
10 lakh 20,500 82,000
15 lakh 30,750 1,23,000
20 lakh 41,000 1,64,000
25 lakh 51,250 2,05,000
30 lakh 61,500 2,46,000
Calculations using the official SCSS interest rate of 8.2%. Figures are before tax and assume a full quarter's interest.

For someone investing 30 lakh, the total interest over five years would amount to 12.30 lakh, assuming the applicable rate remains fixed for the account's tenure.

Unlike cumulative fixed deposits, SCSS distributes interest instead of automatically reinvesting it. Payments are made on the first working day of April, July, October and January.

Who can invest in SCSS, and what are the tax and withdrawal rules?

SCSS is primarily available to individuals aged 60 and above. However, retired civilian employees aged 55 to 60 and eligible retired defence personnel aged 50 to 60 can also open accounts, subject to specified conditions.

Accounts can be opened individually or jointly with a spouse through designated banks and post offices. The minimum investment is 1,000, and deposits must be made in multiples of 1,000.

Although SCSS offers government-backed returns, its interest income is not tax-free. The interest is taxable according to the investor's applicable income tax slab, and tax deducted at source may apply when the relevant threshold is crossed.

Deposits also qualify for Section 80C deductions under the old tax regime, subject to the overall limit and eligibility conditions.

Investors should also consider liquidity before committing their retirement savings. SCSS has a five-year tenure, although premature closure is permitted.

Closing the account before completing one year results in recovery of the interest already paid. Closure after one year but before two years attracts a deduction of 1.5% of the deposit, while closure after two years attracts a 1% deduction.

The scheme also permits extensions of three years, subject to the applicable rules.

For retirees seeking predictable cash flows, SCSS can provide a regular income stream. However, the 61,500 quarterly payout requires the full 30 lakh investment, and the actual amount available for spending will depend on the investor's tax liability.

Unlike a pension that continues for life, SCSS has a defined tenure. Retirees should therefore account for future income requirements and emergency expenses before locking in a substantial portion of their savings.

About the Author

Kirti jha

Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.

Personal FinanceSCSSRetirement Planning
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSenior Citizen Savings Scheme: Have ₹30 lakh to invest? Check your quarterly interest, tax and maturity benefits
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.