Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Have ₹30 lakh to invest? Check your quarterly interest, tax and maturity benefits

Retirement may bring an end to regular salary income, but household expenses, medical bills and other financial commitments continue. For senior citizens looking for predictable income without taking market risks, the government's Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers an option.

The scheme currently provides an annual interest rate of 8.2%, allowing eligible retirees to earn ₹61,500 every three months by investing ₹30 lakh. This translates into an average monthly income of ₹20,500, although the actual interest payment is made quarterly.

According to the National Savings Institute, SCSS has a five-year maturity period and allows investments of up to ₹30 lakh per individual. The interest rate of 8.2% applies to accounts opened during the October-December 2026 quarter.

How much quarterly interest can you earn on investments of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh? The amount of interest a retiree receives depends on the investment amount. At the prevailing annual interest rate of 8.2%, a ₹10 lakh investment generates ₹82,000 annually, or ₹20,500 every quarter.

A ₹20 lakh investment generates ₹41,000 every three months, while the maximum permissible investment of ₹30 lakh provides ₹61,500 quarterly.

Here's how the income changes across different investment amounts.

Investment Quarterly interest Annual interest ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 10,250 ₹ 41,000 ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 20,500 ₹ 82,000 ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 30,750 ₹ 1,23,000 ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 41,000 ₹ 1,64,000 ₹ 25 lakh ₹ 51,250 ₹ 2,05,000 ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 61,500 ₹ 2,46,000 Calculations using the official SCSS interest rate of 8.2%. Figures are before tax and assume a full quarter's interest.

For someone investing ₹30 lakh, the total interest over five years would amount to ₹12.30 lakh, assuming the applicable rate remains fixed for the account's tenure.

Unlike cumulative fixed deposits, SCSS distributes interest instead of automatically reinvesting it. Payments are made on the first working day of April, July, October and January.

Who can invest in SCSS, and what are the tax and withdrawal rules? SCSS is primarily available to individuals aged 60 and above. However, retired civilian employees aged 55 to 60 and eligible retired defence personnel aged 50 to 60 can also open accounts, subject to specified conditions.

Accounts can be opened individually or jointly with a spouse through designated banks and post offices. The minimum investment is ₹1,000, and deposits must be made in multiples of ₹1,000.

Although SCSS offers government-backed returns, its interest income is not tax-free. The interest is taxable according to the investor's applicable income tax slab, and tax deducted at source may apply when the relevant threshold is crossed.

Deposits also qualify for Section 80C deductions under the old tax regime, subject to the overall limit and eligibility conditions.

Investors should also consider liquidity before committing their retirement savings. SCSS has a five-year tenure, although premature closure is permitted.

Closing the account before completing one year results in recovery of the interest already paid. Closure after one year but before two years attracts a deduction of 1.5% of the deposit, while closure after two years attracts a 1% deduction.

The scheme also permits extensions of three years, subject to the applicable rules.

For retirees seeking predictable cash flows, SCSS can provide a regular income stream. However, the ₹61,500 quarterly payout requires the full ₹30 lakh investment, and the actual amount available for spending will depend on the investor's tax liability.