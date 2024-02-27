Senior Citizen Savings Scheme mop-up spikes over two times, says report
The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has been enhanced to ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh and it has been made effective from April 1, 2023.
Inflows into Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) have surged to over two times during the current fiscal. During the same time, mobilisation through the Monthly Income Scheme has risen up by four times, reported Business Line.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message