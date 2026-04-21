Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): Here's a look at eligibility, interest rate, tax benefits, and investment limit

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offers a retirement plan for individuals over 60, allowing investments from 1,000 to 30 lakh for five years at 8.2% interest. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Apr 2026, 06:13 PM IST
The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offers a retirement plan for individuals over 60, allowing investments from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh for five years at 8.2% interest.
The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme offers a retirement plan for individuals over 60, allowing investments from ₹1,000 to ₹30 lakh for five years at 8.2% interest. (Representative Image )

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a government-backed retirement plan for those aged over 60 years, which allows them to invest between 1,000 to 30 lakh for a period of five years, at annual interest rate of 8.2%.

Investment under the scheme also qualify for tax deduction up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act. The accounts can be opened by public banks or at your nearest post office.

Also Read | Millennials, Gen X lead crypto investments, signal market participation shift

It is a good investment at a time when active earnings from employment start to moderate and provides a good and steady pad up to your pension stream with quarterly interest payouts.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Age, eligibility criteria, exclusions

  • Senior citizens 60 years or above at the time of opening of account are eligible to invest in SCSS.
  • Further, citizens aged 55-60 can also invest in SCSS, if they open the account within a month of getting their superannuation or retirement benefits. This includes employees who opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), or Special VRS.

Also Read | FD for senior citizens: Comparing highest rates by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI & more
  • For those retired from defence services, including civilian roles, SCSS investment can be made once they reach 50 years of age, subject to opening the account within a month of receiving retirement benefits.
  • You can open more than one account, but joint accounts are only allowed with your spouse. Here the first name holder will be considered the primary investor.
  • Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are not eligible to open a SCSS account.

How to open post office SCSS account?

  • Download the SCSS application form from the India Post website or collect it at your nearest branch.

Also Read | PPF for children: How to open account, contribution limit, withdrawal rules, tax
  • The duly filled form will have to be submitted with two passport-size photos, ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Passport copy, address proof copy — all copies being self-attested.

Investment: Key features and benefits — SCSS

  • Interest rate for SCSS is at 8.2% per annum, among the highest when it comes to government's small savings schemes.
  • It provides regular, quarterly interest payout and is a government-backed scheme which guarantees return upon maturity.
  • The account tenure is for five years, extendable by another three years.

Also Read | Sukanya Samriddhi: Here's how to withdraw savings before completing 21-yr tenure
  • Minimum investment is 1,000 and can go up to 30 lakh (in multiples of 1,000), according to Clear Tax.
  • Notably, for deposits above 1 lakh, the payment needs to be made through cheque, while deposits below 1 lakh are allowed by cash.
  • You can add or remove nominee for the account at any time during the five years tenure. The account can also be transferred between authorised banks and post offices for convenience.
  • If you close your account before maturity even before completing one year, any interest paid is deducted as penalty. For accounts shut within one to two years of opening, 1.5% penalty is imposed on the principal amount, while after completion of two years, 1% penalty fee applies.

Also Read | Digital Gold explained: All about cost, risk and taxes for the asset
  • The scheme offers tax benefit for investments up to 1.5 lakh annually, under Section 80C of the ITA, reducing taxable income.
  • Further, if the total interest in SCSS accounts exceeds 1 lakh per annum, TDS will be deducted. For those below 60 years, TDS will be deducted if the total interest exceeds 50,000 per annum.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Senior Citizens Savings SchemeInterest RateSCSS
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceSenior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): Here's a look at eligibility, interest rate, tax benefits, and investment limit
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.