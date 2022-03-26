Senior citizen special FD scheme: These banks to end this offer from 1st April

As per Bank of Baroda website, it if offering 5.35 per cent annual return on tax saving FDs under the revised FD interest rate regime effective from 22nd March 2022. However, if the depositor is aged above 60 years, in that case the annual interest rate will jump to 6.35 per cent. However, the deadline for this special FD scheme is 31st March 2022 and the public sector bank hasn't announced any further extension of this scheme. If there is no further extension of the scheme is announced, in that case, the scheme will be deemed to be end from 1st April 2022.