Fixed deposits (FD) are often preferred investment options for senior citizens. All the top lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and others give 50 basis points interest to senior citizens over and above the general customers. Interest rates on fixed deposits have been falling. But Some small finance banks (SFBs) continue to offer relatively higher rates amid this falling interest rate. Here is a comparison of the FD rates offered by some of the small finance banks.

Let's take a look at the FD interest rate offered by small finance banks like Suryoday, Fincare, Utkarsh, North East and Jana to senior citizens:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens effective 15 September

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4.5% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5.5%, 6% and 6.75% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7% interest and 1 Year to 2 Years will fetch 7.25%. Term deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will give 7.65%. Deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 7.75% interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 8%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.5%

7 days to 14 days 4.5%

15 days to 45 days 4.5%

46 days to 90 days 5.5%

91 days to 6 months 6%

Above 6 months to 9 months 6.75%

Above 9 months to less than 1 year 7.00%

1 year to 2 years 7.25%

Above 2 years to 3 years 7.65%

Above 3 years to less than 5 years 7.75%

5 years 8%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.5%

Fincare Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens effective 3 September

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers term deposits from 7 days to 7 years with interest ranging from 4% to 8% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in less than one year, Fincare Small Finance Bank gives 6.5% interest. For 12 months to 18 months 7.5%, 18 months 1 day to 24 months 7.6%. Fincare Small Finance Bank gives highest interest rate at 8% for deposits maturing in 36 months 1 day to 42 months.

7 days to 45 days 4%

46 days to 90 days 4.5%

91 days to 180 days 5%

181 days to 364 days 6.5%

12 months to 15 months 7.45%

15 months 1 day to 18 months 7.5%

18 months 1 day to 21 months 7.6%

21 months 1 day to 24 months 7.6%

24 months 1 day to 30 months 7.75%

30 months 1 day to 36 months 7.75%

36 months 1 day-42 months 8%

42 months 1 day-48 months 7.50%

48 months 1 day-59 months 7.50%

59 months 1 day-66 months 7%

66 months 1 day-84 months 6%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens effective 1 September

FDs with maturity period 7 days to 90 days and 46 days to 90 days will fetch 3.75% and 4.25% interest rate respectively. FDs maturing in 91 Days to 180 Days 5% and 181 Days to 364 Days 7%. For deposits maturing in one year to 699 days, the lender gives 7.75%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank gives 8% interest on deposits maturing in 700 days. For FDs maturing in 701 days to 3652 Days, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 7.75%.

7 Days to 45 Days 3.75%

46 Days to 90 Days 4.25%

91 Days to 180 Days 5%

181 Days to 364 Days 7%

365 Days to 699 Days 7.75%

700 Days 8.00%

701 Days to 3652 Days 7.75%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens effective 1 September

For deposits maturing in 7 to 90 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 181-364 days North East Small Finance Bank gives 5% and 5.75% respectively. For FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 7.50% interest rate. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25% interest rate.

7-14 days 4.5%

15-29 days 4.5%

30-45 days 4.5%

46-90 days 4.5%

91-180 days 5%

181-364 days 5.75%

365 days to 729 days 7.50%

730 days to less than 1095 8%

1096 days to less than 1825 days 7%

1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25%

Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens effective 11 August

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 4% to 8% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 2 years to 3 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8% to senior citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates are with effect from 11 August

7-14 days 4%

15-60 days 4.75%

61-90 days 6%

91-180 days 6.5%

181-364 days 7%

1 Year[365 Days] 7.4%

> 1 Year - 2 Years 7.5%

>2 Years-3 Years 8%

> 3 Year- < 5 Years 7.5%

5 Years 7.5%

> 5 Years - 10 Years 7%

