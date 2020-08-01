State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and others give 50 basis point extra to senior citizens than others on fixed deposits (FDs). Like, top lenders, Small Finance Banks (SFBs) also offer higher interest rates on FDs to senior citizens. Interest rates on fixed deposits have been falling in the recent times. But SFBs continue to offer relatively higher rates as compared to other top banks.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

FDs with maturity period 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 90 days will fetch 4% and 4.5% interest rate respectively. 91 days to 180 days and 181 days to 364 days will give 5 % and 7% interest rates respectively to senior citizens. For deposits maturing in one year to 699 days, the lender gives 8.25%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank gives 8.5% interest on deposits maturing in 700 days to senior citizens. For FDs maturing in 701 days to 3652 Days, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gives 7.75%. For general customer term deposits maturing in 7 days to 3652 days will give interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.5%. These FD interest rates are effective 3 July.

7 Days to 45 Days 4%

46 Days to 90 Days 4.5%

91 Days to 180 Days 5%

181 Days to 364 Days 7%

365 Days to 699 Days 8.25%

700 Days 8.50%

701 Days to 3652 Days 8.25%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4.5% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5.5%, 6% and 7% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7.5% interest and 1 Year to 2 Years will fetch 7.75%. Term deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will give 8%. Deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.25% interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 9.25%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.75%. These FD interest rates are with effective 1 May. . The bank gives interest rates ranging from 4% to 9% to general customers depending upon the tenure of term deposits.

7 days to 14 days 4.5%

15 days to 45 days 4.5%

46 days to 90 days 5.5%

91 days to 6 months 6.00%

Above 6 months to 9 months 7.00%

Above 9 months to less than 1 year 7.50%

1 year to 2 years 7.75%

Above 2 years to 3 years 8.00%

Above 3 years to less than 5 years 8.25%

5 years 9.25%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.75%

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

In North East Small Finance Bank, an FD can be opened for a period of 7 days to 10 years. For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and 91-180 days, North East Small Finance Bank gives 4.75% and 5% respectively. For 181-364 days, and 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 6% and 8% interest rate respectively. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8.5% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7.5% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 7% interest rate. These rates are with effective from 1 June. For general customer, North East Small Finance Bank gives 50 basis point interest

7-14 days 4.5%

15-29 days 4.5%

30-45 days 4.5%

46-90 days 4.75%

91-180 days 5%

181-364 days 6%

365 days to 729 days 8%

730 days to less than 1095 8.5%

1096 days to less than 1825 days 7.5%

1826 days to less than 3650 days 7%

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via