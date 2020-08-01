Senior citizens bank fixed deposit (FD) rates above 9%. Check details

For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4.5% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 6 months, Above 6 months to 9 months, the bank gives 5.5%, 6% and 7% interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7.5% interest and 1 Year to 2 Years will fetch 7.75%. Term deposits maturing in above 2 years to 3 years will give 8%. Deposits maturing in above 3 years to less than 5 years, the bank gives 8.25% interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 9.25%. For FDs maturing in 5 to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.75%. These FD interest rates are with effective 1 May. . The bank gives interest rates ranging from 4% to 9% to general customers depending upon the tenure of term deposits.