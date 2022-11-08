Bandhan Bank latest FD rates for senior citizens

Bandhan Bank has launched a special limited-period offer of higher interest rates on fixed deposits. These rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to ₹2 crores and are effective from 7 November, 2022. This will be applicable to fresh deposits as well as renewals of maturing deposits. With this new offer, the bank is offering one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits across the banking sector.