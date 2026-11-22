Senior citizens looking to earn a steady income from their savings can still find fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of up to 8.5% for a five-year investment period at select small finance banks. These rates are higher than those offered by many traditional banks, although depositors should weigh the returns against the risks before committing their money.
For individuals aged 60 years and above, fixed deposits remain a popular option because they offer predictable returns and allow savings to grow over a specified period. Several small finance banks are offering competitive rates on five-year FDs for deposits of up to ₹3 crore.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is among the banks offering the highest returns, with a five-year FD interest rate of 8.5% for senior citizens, according to the rates provided.
Jana Small Finance Bank is offering 8% on deposits with the same tenure. Other small finance banks are offering rates ranging from 6.25% to 7.7%.
|Bank Name
|Interest Rate
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.50
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.70
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.25
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|6.50
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|6.25
Higher interest rates can make small finance bank FDs attractive, but senior citizens should also consider the safety of their deposits.
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures bank deposits of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank. This coverage includes both the principal and interest and applies across savings accounts, fixed deposits and other eligible deposits held with the same bank.
Financial experts generally advise depositors to understand this insurance limit before placing large sums in small finance bank FDs. Keeping deposits within the insured limit can help reduce exposure if a bank faces financial difficulties.
Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab. Banks are required to deduct tax at source (TDS) when interest earned on deposits exceeds ₹1 lakh in a financial year for senior citizens.
However, TDS is not an additional tax. Depositors can claim credit for the amount deducted while filing their income tax returns. If the total tax payable is lower than the tax already deducted, they may claim a refund.
Senior citizens whose total income is below the applicable taxable threshold may also submit Form 121 to request non-deduction of TDS, provided they meet the eligibility conditions.
Under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26, eligible taxpayers with taxable income of up to ₹12 lakh could claim the Section 87A rebate. For instance, a senior citizen with an income of ₹11 lakh could have no tax liability under the new regime, subject to the applicable conditions.
Before investing, senior citizens should compare the interest rates, deposit insurance coverage and tax implications rather than choosing an FD solely on the basis of its advertised return.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.