Senior citizens looking to earn a steady income from their savings can still find fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of up to 8.5% for a five-year investment period at select small finance banks. These rates are higher than those offered by many traditional banks, although depositors should weigh the returns against the risks before committing their money.

For individuals aged 60 years and above, fixed deposits remain a popular option because they offer predictable returns and allow savings to grow over a specified period. Several small finance banks are offering competitive rates on five-year FDs for deposits of up to ₹3 crore.

Which banks offer highest 5-year FD rates for senior citizens? Suryoday Small Finance Bank is among the banks offering the highest returns, with a five-year FD interest rate of 8.5% for senior citizens, according to the rates provided.

Jana Small Finance Bank is offering 8% on deposits with the same tenure. Other small finance banks are offering rates ranging from 6.25% to 7.7%.

Here is a look at the interest rates offered by nine small finance banks:

Bank Name Interest Rate Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.50 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.70 Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.50 slice Small Finance Bank 7.50 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.40 AU Small Finance Bank 7.25 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 6.50 ESAF Small Finance Bank 6.25

How safe are fixed deposits in small finance banks? Higher interest rates can make small finance bank FDs attractive, but senior citizens should also consider the safety of their deposits.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures bank deposits of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank. This coverage includes both the principal and interest and applies across savings accounts, fixed deposits and other eligible deposits held with the same bank.

Financial experts generally advise depositors to understand this insurance limit before placing large sums in small finance bank FDs. Keeping deposits within the insured limit can help reduce exposure if a bank faces financial difficulties.

FD interest, TDS and tax rules for senior citizens Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab. Banks are required to deduct tax at source (TDS) when interest earned on deposits exceeds ₹1 lakh in a financial year for senior citizens.

However, TDS is not an additional tax. Depositors can claim credit for the amount deducted while filing their income tax returns. If the total tax payable is lower than the tax already deducted, they may claim a refund.

Senior citizens whose total income is below the applicable taxable threshold may also submit Form 121 to request non-deduction of TDS, provided they meet the eligibility conditions.

Under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26, eligible taxpayers with taxable income of up to ₹12 lakh could claim the Section 87A rebate. For instance, a senior citizen with an income of ₹11 lakh could have no tax liability under the new regime, subject to the applicable conditions.