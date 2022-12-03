Senior citizens can earn as high as 8.25% on FDs at this Mumbai-based bank

Mumbai-based DCB Bank has brought in an opportunity for senior citizens enabling them to attractive returns in their golden years on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank is offering interest rates as high as 8.25% to elderlies who are 60 years of age and above. Apart from attractive interest rates, the bank has also announced a host of benefits for these individuals. The rates are applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}