Senior citizens can earn up to 8.5% on 5-year FDs: Check banks offering the highest rates

For those investing substantial sums, even a marginal variation in FD rates can have a significant impact on the total interest earned.

Written By Kanishka Singharia
Updated29 Aug 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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5-year FD rates up to 8.5% for senior citizens: See the bank list.
5-year FD rates up to 8.5% for senior citizens: See the bank list.(Pixabay)

Senior citizens can currently secure fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of up to 8.50%, with small finance banks offering some of the most attractive returns in the market. Private, public sector and foreign banks are also providing competitive FD rates for elderly depositors.

For those investing substantial sums, even a marginal variation in FD rates can have a significant impact on the total interest earned. Comparing rates offered by different banks and selecting an appropriate deposit tenure can help senior citizens improve their interest income while retaining the relatively low-risk nature of fixed deposits.

FD Rates for Senior Citizens Offered by Small Finance Banks

Bank NameHighest slab (%)1-year tenure (%)3-years tenure (%)5-years tenure (%)
AU Small Finance Bank7.906.857.907.25
Capital Small Finance Bank7.607.607.407.30
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.507.607.607.50
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.506.506.506.25
Fincare Small Finance Bank7.606.857.607.25
Jana Small Finance Bank8.307.508.307.77
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.506.508.006.75
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.507.407.408.50
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank8.307.757.757.70
Unity Small Finance Bank8.008.007.257.25
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.256.508.007.50

The senior citizen FD interest rates mentioned above were last updated on 26 August 2026 and apply to deposits of less than 3 crore.

The source for the above interest rates is Paisabazaar.com.

Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates at Private Sector Banks

Bank NameHighest slab (%)1-year tenure (%)3-years tenure (%)5-years tenure (%)
IndusInd Bank7.757.257.757.15
YES Bank7.757.157.757.50
IDFC FIRST Bank7.506.757.507.00
Karnataka Bank7.406.906.556.55
ICICI Bank7.106.756.956.90
HDFC Bank7.106.756.956.90
Axis Bank7.256.757.007.25
Bandhan Bank7.957.507.756.60
CSB Bank7.355.256.006.00
City Union Bank7.506.906.756.75
DBS Bank7.356.806.906.75
DCB Bank8.007.157.258.00
Dhanlaxmi Bank7.756.757.007.00
Federal Bank7.206.757.006.90
IDBI Bank7.006.706.856.75
J&K Bank7.557.057.307.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.307.006.906.75
Karur Vysya Bank7.206.956.956.95
Nainital Bank7.106.256.756.25
RBL Bank7.707.507.707.20
SBM Bank8.157.608.157.50
South Indian Bank7.306.856.706.20
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.707.307.207.20

Note: The above-stated senior citizen FD rates are updated as of 26 Aug 2026 and are applicable to deposits below 3 crores.

Also Read | Breaking your FD early? Check these 5 things first

The source for the above interest rates is Paisabazaar.com.

Senior Citizen FD Interest Rates at Public Sector Banks

Bank NameHighest slab (%)1-year tenure (%)3-years tenure (%)5-years tenure (%)
Bank of Baroda7.256.756.756.90
Bank of India7.457.007.456.75
Bank of Maharashtra7.156.905.755.50
Canara Bank7.106.756.756.75
Central Bank of India7.256.606.506.50
Indian Bank7.156.606.556.50
Indian Overseas Bank7.107.006.606.60
Punjab National Bank7.106.756.806.60
Punjab & Sind Bank7.356.356.356.45
State Bank of India7.056.756.807.05
UCO Bank6.956.356.506.50
Union Bank of India7.056.706.606.50

Note: The above-stated senior citizen FD rates are updated as of 26 Aug 2026 and are applicable to deposits below 3 crores.

The source for the above interest rates is Paisabazaar.com.

FD rates and tax can change the picture

FD rates vary by bank and tenure, while senior citizens generally receive an additional interest-rate benefit. Some small finance banks offer higher rates, but retirees should also consider the bank's financial strength, deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules, and deposit insurance limits before locking in any fixed deposits.

Tax is another important consideration that must not be ignored when planning fixed deposit investments. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, applicable from 1 April 2026, FD interest remains taxable. Section 92 generally brings such interest under ‘Income from other sources’.

Also Read | Senior citizen FD rates August 2026: Top small finance banks offer up to 8.50%

Furthermore, senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to 50,000 on eligible deposit interest under Section 153, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This replaces the corresponding benefit previously available under Section 80TTB of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This deduction is not an ‘exemption’, which is why FD interest does not become completely refundable or tax-free.

TDS provisions, on the other hand, are explained in Section 393. For interest on specified deposits, banks generally deduct TDS at 10% once the applicable threshold is crossed. The threshold is 1 lakh for senior citizens and 50,000 for other individuals.

Furthermore, as a well-informed fixed-income investor, you should be aware that TDS is not the final tax liability; the actual tax depends on total income and the applicable tax regime. It can vary from one individual to another.

Fixed Deposit Interest RatesSmall Finance Banks
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