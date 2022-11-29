Senior citizens can earn up to 8.8% on FDs at RBL Bank, but there's a catch

Mumbai-based RBL Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates below ₹2 crore for both the general public and senior citizens. Initially, an elderly can earn between 3.75% to a maximum of 8.05% on FDs below ₹2 crore. These interest rates have come into effect from November 25, 2022. However, there is a certain age group of senior citizens who are eligible to earn an additional interest rate of 0.75% per annum, taking the highest rate of 8.05% to a whopping 8.8% per annum. Every bank offers additional interest rate benefits to elderlies on opening a fixed deposit account.

