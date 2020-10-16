Senior citizens enjoy special income tax benefits. Here are the details

India's income tax law provides special benefits to the resident senior citizens and very senior citizens. A person between 60 years and 80 years of age is termed as a 'senior citizen' and a person above 80 years of age is a 'very senior citizen.' Income tax benefits available to resident senior and very senior citizens range from higher exemption limit to higher deductions under various income tax sections on account of medical expenses and interest earned on deposits. Read on for the special income tax benefits for senior citizens and very senior citizens: