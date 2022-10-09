Senior citizens FD: Get inflation-beating returns up to 7.60% on 3-5 years tenor

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that retail inflation, which was 6.71% in July, surged to 7.00% in August. In order to fulfill credit demand, banks have upped their lending and deposit rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 0.50% to 5.90% to tame inflation. Since banks have been raising interest rates, investors should seek a bank that not only guarantees the maximum return but also offers interest rates that outperform inflation. Investment returns that outpace inflation can help you avoid receiving negative returns, improve your standard of life by giving you more purchasing power, and keep your income from being wiped out. In the existing environment, particularly for elderly citizens, obtaining inflation-beating returns from fixed deposits is not a daunting problem. Senior citizens can therefore look at these private sector banks if they are searching for fixed deposits that will provide them returns that beat inflation.

