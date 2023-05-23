Senior citizens FD rates: This bank hiked interest rates up to 8.85% on 1000 days to 1500 days tenure2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 4.00% to 7% for the general public and 4.60% to 7.60% for senior citizens. The general public can receive a maximum return of 8.25% on deposits with tenors of 1000 to 1500 days, while senior persons can get a maximum return of 8.85%. According to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's (SFB) official website, the revised FD rates take effect on May 22, 2023.
