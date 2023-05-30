Senior citizens FD rates: This bank revises interest rates up to 9% on 366 days to 2 years tenure effective from today

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The revised rates are for retail fixed deposits for Domestic / NRO / NRE customers. Following the revision the general public will get interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.00% and senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 4.25% to 6.50% on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years. On a deposit tenor of 366 days to 2 years, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for non-senior citizens and 9% for senior citizens. As per the official website of Jana Small Finance Bank, the revised FD rates are effective as of today i.e. 30th May 2023.

Jana SFB FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on fixed deposits that mature in 7-14 days, and Jana SFB is offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in 15-60 days. On deposits with tenors of 61 to 90 days, Jana SFB is giving an interest rate of 5.00%, and on deposits with tenors of 91 to 180 days, it is offering an interest rate of 6.25%.

A 7.00% interest rate will be levied on deposits maturing in 181-364 days, and a 7.25% interest rate will be applied on deposits maturing in 1 year (365 days). The bank is now giving an interest rate of 8.50% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 366 days to 2 years, while Jana SFB is also offering an interest rate of 7.35% on deposits maturing in the next 2 years to 3 years. The current interest rates offered by Jana SFB are 7.25% for deposits maturing in 3 to 5 years and 6.00% for deposits that mature between 5 to 10 years.

View Full Image Jana SFB FD Rates (janabank.com)

Jana SFB offers senior citizens an additional interest rate benefit of 50 bps or 0.50% higher than the standard rates across all maturity tenures. “Only Resident Indian Senior Citizens (of 60 years and above age) are eligible for the above mentioned Senior Citizen Interest rate specified. The special rates are applicable only for Resident deposits," mentioned Jana SFB on its website.

On 5 Years [1825 Days] tax-saving fixed deposits that allow tax deductions up to ₹1.5 lakh under section 80C, Jana SFB offers a standard rate of 6.00% and 6.50% for senior citizens. “Sr. Citizen Preferential rate is applicable for Tax Saver FD. The lock-in period for Tax Saver FD shall be 5 Years(1825 Days) and no premature withdrawal will be allowed during lock-in period," said Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) on its website.

