Senior citizens FD rates: This bank revises interest rates up to 9% on 366 days to 2 years tenure effective from today

Senior citizens FD rates: This bank revises interest rates up to 9% on 366 days to 2 years tenure effective from today2 min read 30 May 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The revised rates are for retail fixed deposits for Domestic / NRO / NRE customers. Following the revision the general public will get interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.00% and senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 4.25% to 6.50% on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years. On a deposit tenor of 366 days to 2 years, Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) is promising a maximum interest rate of 8.50% for non-senior citizens and 9% for senior citizens. As per the official website of Jana Small Finance Bank, the revised FD rates are effective as of today i.e. 30th May 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×