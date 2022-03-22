Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda introduced special fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens to promote savings and also curb the impact of the low-interest rate regime. These special FDs offer attractive interest rates, security, high returns, and flexibility. However, two special FD schemes of major banks are set to get over by end of this month. If an elderly is looking to opt for these special FD schemes then they should before March 31, 2022. Choosing for special FDs before March 31 would mean you will be eligible for the premium interest rate that it offers till the respective maturity period.