This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of FDs is senior citizens as they are offered additional interest rates compared to general categories.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fixed deposits are the most common and traditional form of investment which comes with guaranteed returns, tax benefits, and a wide range of tenure starting from as low as 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. Currently, many lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank among others are raising interest rates on their bulk fixed deposits. One of the biggest beneficiaries of FDs is senior citizens as they are offered additional interest rates compared to general categories.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fixed deposits are the most common and traditional form of investment which comes with guaranteed returns, tax benefits, and a wide range of tenure starting from as low as 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. Currently, many lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank among others are raising interest rates on their bulk fixed deposits. One of the biggest beneficiaries of FDs is senior citizens as they are offered additional interest rates compared to general categories.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda introduced special fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens to promote savings and also curb the impact of the low-interest rate regime. These special FDs offer attractive interest rates, security, high returns, and flexibility. However, two special FD schemes of major banks are set to get over by end of this month. If an elderly is looking to opt for these special FD schemes then they should before March 31, 2022. Choosing for special FDs before March 31 would mean you will be eligible for the premium interest rate that it offers till the respective maturity period.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda introduced special fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens to promote savings and also curb the impact of the low-interest rate regime. These special FDs offer attractive interest rates, security, high returns, and flexibility. However, two special FD schemes of major banks are set to get over by end of this month. If an elderly is looking to opt for these special FD schemes then they should before March 31, 2022. Choosing for special FDs before March 31 would mean you will be eligible for the premium interest rate that it offers till the respective maturity period.
These are the two special FD schemes whose validity gets over by March 31, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bank of Baroda FD scheme:
This government-owned bank offers a unique deposit scheme for Residential senior citizens. It offers an additional 0.50% to the elderly on their fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore for tenures ranging between 7 days to 3 years. While the bank offers an additional 0.65% on FDs for tenure above 3 years to 5 years. Further, 1% additional is offered on above 5 years to 10 years tenure to resident senior citizens.
Earlier, the bank had stated that the above 1% additional interest rate for 5 years to 10 years will be valid till March 31, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From March 22, the bank offers 3.3% each on tenures from 7 days to 45 days to senior citizens. 4.20% is offered on tenures 15 days to 45 days. While 4.80% is applicable on 181 days to 270 days, a 4.9% interest rate is set on 271 days & above and less than 1 year, and 5.50% is given on 1-year tenure.
Furthermore, a 5.70% rate is given on above 1 year up to 3 years tenure. Meanwhile, 6% is applicable on above 3 years to 5 years tenure and 6.35% is given on tenures above 5 years to 10 years.
At HDFC Bank, senior citizens can enjoy a 0.75% extra interest rate with the senior Citizen Care FD offer. This additional interest rate on FDs is available for resident senior citizens aged 60 years and above, (not applicable to NRI) who wish to book a Fixed Deposit of less than ₹5 crore for a tenure of 5 years one day to 10 years. The offer is valid for all new and renewal fixed deposits less than ₹5 crore to senior citizens. The bank had launched the offer on May 18, 2022, and is available till March 31, 2020.
At present, HDFC Bank offers 3% on tenures from 7 days to 29 days on FDs less than ₹2 crore and between ₹2-5 crore.
In FDs below ₹2 crore, a senior citizen can enjoy a 3.5% rate of return on 30 days to 90 days tenure, while 4% is offered on 91 days - 6 months, 4.90% on 6 months to less than 1 year. Whereas 5.50% is given from 1 year to 2 years. 5.70% is applicable on 2 years 1 day - 3 years tenure, a 5.95% rate is given on 3 years 1 day- 5 years tenure and a 6.35% rate is given on 5 years 1 day - 10 years tenure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For FDs between ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore, senior citizens get 3.25% on 30 days to 60 days, 3.5% is levied on 61 - 90 days, 3.85% is applicable on 91 days - 6 months, 4.10% is offered on 6 months 1 day - 9 months, and 4.20% is given on 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year. A senior citizen can enjoy a 4.55% rate on 1 year, while 4.70% is given on 1 year 1 day - 2 years, 5% on 2 years 1 day - 3 years, 5.10% on 3 years 1 day- 5 years, and 5.35% on 5 years 1 day - 10 years.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!