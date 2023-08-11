Senior Citizens FD rate hike: Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits. Senior citizens can now get up to a 9.10% interest rate on deposits of above 2 years to 3 years with SSFB. The bank is now accepting deposits of less than ₹2 crore maturing in 7 days to 10 years at an interest rate of 4.50 percent to 9.10 percent to senior citizens, and 4 percent to 8.60 percent to the general public.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank's latest FD rates for senior citizens

Banks and NBFCs offer FD to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The rates vary from bank to bank. Most of them offer an additional interest rate of 50 bps over the regular fixed deposit interest rates.

The best part is that senior citizens can now get a 9.10 percent interest rate on FDs maturing in over two years to three years, while general customers will get 8.6% on this tenure. On tenure above 15 months to 2 years, the bank offers the elderly a 9% interest rate.

7 days to 14 days 4.50%

15 days to 45 days 4.75%

46 days to 90 days 5.00%

91 days to 6 months 5.50%

Above 6 months to 9 months 6.00%

Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 6.50%

1 Year 7.35%

Above 1 Year to 15 months 8.75%

Above 15 months to 2 years 9.00%

Above 2 years to 3 years 9.10%

Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.25%

5 Years 8.75%

Above 5 years to 10 years 7.75%

The bank says that the deposits are backed by DICGC in this bank.

SFB is one of the fastest-growing small finance banks with more than 564 banking outlets across 13 states and Union territories and 5085 employee strength and s and 1.64 million customers. SSFB bank offers the highest returns on fixed and savings bank deposits.

SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK More Information