Senior citizens looking to generate a regular income from their retirement savings can opt for two popular investment options. First, Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the second is bank fixed deposits (FDs). However, the difference in interest rates can impact the final payout in case the investment is bog
For October-December 2026, SCSS offers an annual interest rate of 8.2%, compared with 7.2% offered by HDFC Bank on five-year FDs for senior citizens. That one-percentage-point difference, however, makes a additional annual interest income of up to ₹30,000 on a ₹30 lakh investment
The Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme is a government-backed savings option solely meant for elderly investors. Its five-year tenure can also be extended by another three years after maturity.
Investors can deposit a minimum of ₹1,000 and a maximum of ₹30 lakh. It pays quarterly interest, making it easy for senior citizens to withdraw a regular income.
HDFC Bank, on the other hand, is currently offering an annual interest rate of 7.2% on five-year fixed deposits of less than ₹3 crore for senior citizens.
The upside is – bank FDs offer greater flexibility in interest payouts. Investors can choose monthly or quarterly payouts or opt for cumulative interest, which is paid at maturity
Here is how the annual interest income compares across three investment amounts:
|Investment
|SCSS (8.2%)
|HDFC Bank FD (7.2%)
|Additional SCSS income
|₹10 lakh
|₹82,000
|₹72,000
|₹10,000
|₹20 lakh
|₹1.64 lakh
|₹1.44 lakh
|₹20,000
|₹30 lakh
|₹2.46 lakh
|₹2.16 lakh
|₹30,000
Although SCSS offers a higher interest rate, the choice depends on an investor's income requirements and liquidity needs.
SCSS has a maximum investment limit of ₹30 lakh and pays interest quarterly. HDFC Bank FDs, on the other hand, allow deposits of up to ₹3 crore and offer multiple payout options.
Senior citizens should also consider premature withdrawal rules, applicable penalties and tax implications before investing. Additionally, FD interest rates should be confirmed with the bank before booking, as rates may change.