Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at 8.2%: Couples earn ₹5 lakh annually on ₹60 lakh investment | Top FAQs answered

Secure a steady retirement income with the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) at 8.2%. A couple can earn nearly 5 lakh annually on a 60 lakh investment backed by a government guarantee.

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Jun 2026, 11:49 AM IST
SCSS at 8.2% provides senior citizen couples with a reliable annual income from a retirement investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh. (Photographed by Sneha Srivastava/mint)
SCSS at 8.2% provides senior citizen couples with a reliable annual income from a retirement investment of ₹60 lakh. (Photographed by Sneha Srivastava/mint)

Amid current geopolitical volatility and uncertainty, investors are flocking to small savings schemes. To ensure predictable and safe returns in this environment, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) remains one of the most lucrative government-backed investment options for retirees.

As of 2 June, the scheme continues to offer an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. The interests in this case are paid quarterly. This scheme is authorised and administered through post offices and banks. It enjoys sovereign backing and assured interest payments. These characteristics make it a low-risk avenue and investment option for senior citizens seeking a regular income.

The investments in this scheme can be immensely helpful for senior citizens in meeting their day-to-day requirements without being affected by market volatility. All one needs is proper planning with a certified financial advisor so that investments are backed by solid professional reasoning.

Basic features of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Particulars

Details

Interest Rate8.2% per annum
Maximum Investment per Individual 30 lakh
Tenure5 years
Extension OptionAn additional 3 years
Interest PayoutQuarterly
EligibilityIndividuals aged 60 years and above
Tax BenefitEligible under Section 80C (subject to limits)

Note: The interest rates are as recent as 2 June 2026.

How can a senior citizen couple earn nearly 5 lakh through this scheme?

To put it simply, a senior citizen couple can boost and maximise their returns from this scheme by making separate investments. Since the investment limit per individual is 30 lakh, a husband and a wife can invest a total of 60 lakh in SCSS. This type of investment can be planned through two different accounts in the same scheme.

Also Read | Tax-aware retirement income strategy: How to invest smartly to beat inflation

At the current interest rate of 8.2%, a 30 lakh investment can yield 2.46 lakh annually. Hence, a combined investment of 60 lakh can earn up to 4.92 lakh per year, or about 1.23 lakh every quarter.

This way, retirees seeking a hassle-free, stable and predictable income can generate nearly 5 lakh, guaranteed by the government, and can invest in this scheme and earn a reasonable amount. Further, SCSS remains one of the best fixed-income investment options in 2026.

Before locking in on any new investments, fixed deposits or other investments, it is advisable to consult a certified financial advisor.

FAQs on SCSS (Senior Citizens Savings Scheme)

1. What is the current SCSS interest rate in 2026?

8.2% annual interest. It is paid quarterly.

2. What is the maximum investment allowed in SCSS?

An eligible individual can invest up to 30 lakh.

3. Can a senior citizen couple invest 60 lakh in SCSS?

Yes, they can by investing 30 lakh each in separate SCSS accounts.

4. How often is SCSS interest credited?

Every quarter.

5. What is the tenure of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme?

5 years, extendable by 3 more years.

6. Is SCSS safer than market-linked investments?

Yes, SCSS is safer than direct stocks and other market-linked investments.

7. Does SCSS offer tax benefits under Section 80C?

Yes, eligible investments qualify for Section 80C benefits.

8. Which other small savings scheme is suitable for long-term wealth creation?

Schemes such as:

These are popular long-term wealth-creation options, but they are not exclusive to senior citizens.

9. Which government schemes offer a guaranteed income?

SCSS, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) offer government-backed, stable and predictable returns.

10. Can SCSS be combined with the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme?

Yes, many retirees use both to diversify their income streams.

Interest RateSCSSSenior CitizensInvestmentPersonal FinancePersonal Finance MistakesSenior Citizen Savings Scheme
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