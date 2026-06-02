Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at 8.2%: Couples earn ₹5 lakh annually on ₹60 lakh investment | Top FAQs answered

Amid current geopolitical volatility and uncertainty, investors are flocking to small savings schemes. To ensure predictable and safe returns in this environment, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) remains one of the most lucrative government-backed investment options for retirees.

As of 2 June, the scheme continues to offer an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. The interests in this case are paid quarterly. This scheme is authorised and administered through post offices and banks. It enjoys sovereign backing and assured interest payments. These characteristics make it a low-risk avenue and investment option for senior citizens seeking a regular income.

The investments in this scheme can be immensely helpful for senior citizens in meeting their day-to-day requirements without being affected by market volatility. All one needs is proper planning with a certified financial advisor so that investments are backed by solid professional reasoning.

Basic features of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Particulars Details Interest Rate 8.2% per annum Maximum Investment per Individual ₹ 30 lakh Tenure 5 years Extension Option An additional 3 years Interest Payout Quarterly Eligibility Individuals aged 60 years and above Tax Benefit Eligible under Section 80C (subject to limits)

Note: The interest rates are as recent as 2 June 2026.

How can a senior citizen couple earn nearly ₹ 5 lakh through this scheme? To put it simply, a senior citizen couple can boost and maximise their returns from this scheme by making separate investments. Since the investment limit per individual is ₹30 lakh, a husband and a wife can invest a total of ₹60 lakh in SCSS. This type of investment can be planned through two different accounts in the same scheme.

At the current interest rate of 8.2%, a ₹30 lakh investment can yield ₹2.46 lakh annually. Hence, a combined investment of ₹60 lakh can earn up to ₹4.92 lakh per year, or about ₹1.23 lakh every quarter.

This way, retirees seeking a hassle-free, stable and predictable income can generate nearly ₹5 lakh, guaranteed by the government, and can invest in this scheme and earn a reasonable amount. Further, SCSS remains one of the best fixed-income investment options in 2026.

Before locking in on any new investments, fixed deposits or other investments, it is advisable to consult a certified financial advisor.

FAQs on SCSS (Senior Citizens Savings Scheme) 1. What is the current SCSS interest rate in 2026? 8.2% annual interest. It is paid quarterly.

2. What is the maximum investment allowed in SCSS? An eligible individual can invest up to ₹30 lakh.

3. Can a senior citizen couple invest ₹ 60 lakh in SCSS? Yes, they can by investing ₹30 lakh each in separate SCSS accounts.

4. How often is SCSS interest credited? Every quarter.

5. What is the tenure of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme? 5 years, extendable by 3 more years.

6. Is SCSS safer than market-linked investments? Yes, SCSS is safer than direct stocks and other market-linked investments.

7. Does SCSS offer tax benefits under Section 80C? Yes, eligible investments qualify for Section 80C benefits.

8. Which other small savings scheme is suitable for long-term wealth creation? Schemes such as:

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) These are popular long-term wealth-creation options, but they are not exclusive to senior citizens.

9. Which government schemes offer a guaranteed income? SCSS, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) offer government-backed, stable and predictable returns.