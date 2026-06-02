Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at 8.2%: Couples earn ₹5 lakh annually on ₹60 lakh investment | Top FAQs answered

Amid current geopolitical volatility and uncertainty, investors are flocking to small savings schemes. To ensure predictable and safe returns in this environment, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) remains one of the most lucrative government-backed investment options for retirees.
As of 2 June, the scheme continues to offer an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. The interests in this case are paid quarterly. This scheme is authorised and administered through post offices and banks. It enjoys sovereign backing and assured interest payments. These characteristics make it a low-risk avenue and investment option for senior citizens seeking a regular income.
The investments in this scheme can be immensely helpful for senior citizens in meeting their day-to-day requirements without being affected by market volatility. All one needs is proper planning with a certified financial advisor so that investments are backed by solid professional reasoning.
Particulars
Details
|Interest Rate
|8.2% per annum
|Maximum Investment per Individual
|₹30 lakh
|Tenure
|5 years
|Extension Option
|An additional 3 years
|Interest Payout
|Quarterly
|Eligibility
|Individuals aged 60 years and above
|Tax Benefit
|Eligible under Section 80C (subject to limits)
Note: The interest rates are as recent as 2 June 2026.
To put it simply, a senior citizen couple can boost and maximise their returns from this scheme by making separate investments. Since the investment limit per individual is ₹30 lakh, a husband and a wife can invest a total of ₹60 lakh in SCSS. This type of investment can be planned through two different accounts in the same scheme.
At the current interest rate of 8.2%, a ₹30 lakh investment can yield ₹2.46 lakh annually. Hence, a combined investment of ₹60 lakh can earn up to ₹4.92 lakh per year, or about ₹1.23 lakh every quarter.
This way, retirees seeking a hassle-free, stable and predictable income can generate nearly ₹5 lakh, guaranteed by the government, and can invest in this scheme and earn a reasonable amount. Further, SCSS remains one of the best fixed-income investment options in 2026.
Before locking in on any new investments, fixed deposits or other investments, it is advisable to consult a certified financial advisor.
8.2% annual interest. It is paid quarterly.
An eligible individual can invest up to ₹30 lakh.
Yes, they can by investing ₹30 lakh each in separate SCSS accounts.
Every quarter.
5 years, extendable by 3 more years.
Yes, SCSS is safer than direct stocks and other market-linked investments.
Yes, eligible investments qualify for Section 80C benefits.
Schemes such as:
These are popular long-term wealth-creation options, but they are not exclusive to senior citizens.
SCSS, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) offer government-backed, stable and predictable returns.
Yes, many retirees use both to diversify their income streams.
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