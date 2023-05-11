Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Should elders close SCSS accounts and invest in new ones for a higher return?3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: According to the SCSS rules, an account can be closed before the 5-year maturity period, but premature closure will incur a penalty
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: With the recent hike of the SCSS interest rate to 8.2% by the Government, elderly people now have the opportunity to benefit from the additional 0.8% interest. According to money experts, senior citizens can take benefit from the higher interest rate by closing the previous SCSS account after assessing whether the penalty for closing an old account is less than the additional interest earned in the new account.
