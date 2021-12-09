Senior citizens special FD scheme: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are providing higher interest rates on fixed deposits to senior citizens. This special FD scheme was introduced in May 2020 to provide some relief to senior citizens amid falling interest rates due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD

An additional premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of five years one day to 10 years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’22. This special offer will be applicable to new fixed deposits booked as well as for the renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25%.

ICICI Bank Golden Year FD

Resident Senior citizen customers will get an additional interest rate of 0.20% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum. The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period.

Eligible FD tenure: 5 years 1 day up to 10 years

Applicable duration: 20th May 2020 to 08th April 2022

Applicable on single FD of amount < 2cr

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

ICICI Bank Golden Year FD scheme will give 6.30% per annum.

SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens

A special “ SBI Wecare" Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. "SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended till 31st March 2022

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.