HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank have extended their special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens till 31 March. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, special FD scheme was introduced in May 2020 to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits (FD) applicable for senior citizens on these FDs.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank have extended their special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens till 31 March. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, special FD scheme was introduced in May 2020 to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly. Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits (FD) applicable for senior citizens on these FDs.
HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
3 min read . 06:07 AM IST
4 min read . 05:50 AM IST
HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
3 min read . 06:07 AM IST
4 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called HDFC Senior Citizen Care. The bank offers 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25% . These rates are applicable from 13 November. "An additional premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’21," the lender said on its website.
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called ICICI Bank Golden Years. The bank offers 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum. 6.30%. These rates are effective 21 october. "Applicable duration: 20th May, 2020 to 31st March, 2021," ICICI Bank mentioned on its website.
Earlier, the scheme was introduced till September, then it was extended till 31 December 2020. And now, it is further extended till 31 March 2021. However, SBI was the first to further extended it till 31st March 2021. At present, SBI gives 5.4% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.