Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme were introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic in May last year. These deposits were introduced for a short period of time. The regular FD schemes offer an additional 50 basis points (bps) to senior citizens, the special FD scheme provides an additional rate of interest on top of that. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda offer these special FD to senior citizens, which will end on 30 June,

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -‘Wecare Deposit’- fetches 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. SBI 'Wecare Deposit' will give 6.20% interest. These rates are applicable from 8 January 2021.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens -Senior Citizen Care FD gives a 75 bps higher interest rate to them. HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD will give 6.25% interest. These rates are applicable from 21 May 2021.

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens -ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme -offers an 80 bps higher interest rate. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme will give 6.30% per annum. These rates are applicable from 21 October 2021.

Bank of Baroda special FD scheme for senior citizens

Bank of Baroda (BoB) offers 100 bps higher on these deposits to senior citizens. These deposits will fetch them 6.25 per cent. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.