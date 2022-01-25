Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and ICICI started these special fixed deposits with higher interest rates on term deposits for senior citizens

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the best investment options especially for senior citizens, on a long-term basis. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and ICICI started these special fixed deposits with higher interest rates on term deposits for senior citizens. Let's take a look at the interest rate offered to senior citizens on these special FDs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens -We Care -offers an additional 30 bps interest rate to the senior citizens on their FD for the tenor of 5 years and more. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%. These interest rates are with effect from 15 January 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens -ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme -offers an 80 bps higher interest rate. ICICI Bank Golden Year FD scheme will give 6.35% per annum. These interest rates are with effect from 20 January 2022.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens interest rate

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called HDFC Senior Citizen Care. The bank offers a 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.35%. These interest rates are with effect from 12 January 2022.