Senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) scheme: State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and private lenders HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens. Under the special FD for senior citizens, these banks are offering extra interest rates over the existing rates applicable for senior citizen term deposits. Usually the banks offer higher interest rates for the senior citizens as compared to the others. The special FD scheme for senior citizens is applicable till 30 September 2020.