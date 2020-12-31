Senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) scheme of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank ends today1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 10:28 AM IST
The special FD scheme for senior citizens was introduced in May in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
Senior citizens special FD scheme: Top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer extra interest rates over the existing rates on fixed deposits (FD) applicable for senior citizens. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this special FD scheme was introduced in May to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly.
Let's take a look at what HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer to senior citizens on these special FD scheme:
Mint50 schemes to invest in1 min read . 06:25 AM IST
If your goal is closer, don’t put the corpus at risk for slightly higher returns2 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Four MF trends that will catch up in 20214 min read . 06:24 AM IST
Diversification in portfolio is key to maximising gains2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called HDFC Senior Citizen Care. The bank offers 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25% . These rates are applicable from 13 November.
Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called ICICI Bank Golden Years. The bank offers 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum. 6.30%. These rates are effective 21 october.
Earlier, the scheme was introduced till September, then it was extended till 31 December 2020. However, SBI has further extended it till 31st March 2021. At present, SBI gives 5.4% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.