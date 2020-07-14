Senior citizens special FD schemes: State Bank of India (SBI), and private lenders HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have special fixed deposit (FD) schemes for senior citizens. This has been done to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates are falling rapidly. These banks are offering extra interest rates over the existing rates applicable for senior citizen term deposits. The special FD scheme for senior citizens is applicable till 30 September 2020.