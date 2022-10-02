Senior citizens special fixed deposit of ICICI Bank going to end next week

Following the RBI's move to raise the repo rate, ICICI Bank hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on September 30, 2022. ICICI Bank upped its interest rate by up to 25 bps on a range of tenors. ICICI Bank is now giving an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.00% for non-senior citizens and 3.50% to 6.60% for senior citizens. Following the most recent revision, deposits that mature in 3 years, 1 day to 5 years will now generate a maximum interest rate of 6.10% for the general public and 6.60% for senior citizens at ICICI Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}