OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme: Latest FD interest rates of SBI, ICICI, BoB, HDFC Bank
Senior citizens special FD scheme latest interest rates. (Mint)
Senior citizens special FD scheme latest interest rates. (Mint)

Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme: Latest FD interest rates of SBI, ICICI, BoB, HDFC Bank

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 06:43 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Let's take a look at the senior citizens special FD scheme interest rates offered by SBI, Bank of Baroda, ICICI and HDFC Bank

Senior citizens special fixed deposit (FD) schemes are offered by top banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of Baroda (BoB). Extra interest rates are being provided by these banks under this scheme over the existing rates applicable for them on term deposits. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this special FD scheme was launched in May to safeguard the interests of senior citizens as the interest rates were falling rapidly. This special FD scheme is available for senior citizens till 31 March 2021.

Bank of Baroda special FD scheme for senior citizens

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bank of Baroda (BoB) offers 100 bps higher on these deposits to senior citizens. Under the special FD scheme (above 5 years to up to 10 years), if a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25 per cent.

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

ICICI Bank offers 80 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum. 6.30%.

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

HDFC Bank offers 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25%.

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens

TRENDING STORIESSee All

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. At present, SBI gives 5.4% interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20%.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout